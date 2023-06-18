Dean McDermott Deletes Tori Spelling Divorce Announcement, Pair 'Love Each Other': Source
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are all good!
A source recently told a news outlet that although the actor shared a post announcing the couple's divorce, which he deleted shortly after, the pair are still very much together.
"Tori and Dean are not getting a divorce," the insider spilled about the parents-of-five. "Tori and Dean have been better than ever."
"They've had their ups and downs like any couple, but [they] have continued working on their marriage through couple’s counseling. They love each other and are not going to split," the source added.
They also shared the likely reason for McDermott's bombshell post from Friday, June 16.
"Friends suspect that Dean posted that because he and Tori may have gotten into a big blowout fight last night," the insider explained. "He obviously regretted it, so he deleted the post."
As OK! previously reported, the Canadian native penned a message that he and the Beverly Hills 90210 have split almost two decades following their 2006 Fijian elopement.
"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott wrote.
"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness 🙏," he added, mentioning their five kids: sons Liam, 16, Finn, 10, and Beau 5, and daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11.
Fans took to the comments section to weigh in on the not so shocking message.
"After cheating on her years ago you're lucky she kept you for as long as she did," one user said, while another noted, "Like we all didn't see that train wreck coming years ago."
"Better pay that child support Daddio," a third person joked, while a fourth stated, "Sorry pal."
After a rough patch in their marriage in 2021, where a source claimed their relationship was "very much struggling," another insider recently shared that the pair was doing much better.
"Marriage counseling has been a huge part of how they are trying to work things out, and so far, it's gone fairly well," they claimed. "Their kids are doing well. Everyone is doing their best to keep things afloat and live a life that's as normal as possible and trying to stay happy."
