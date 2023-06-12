Dean McDermott Warns 'Potential Suitors' of His and Tori Spelling's Daughter Stella to Stay Away: 'I Have No Problem Going Back to Jail'
As Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling's daughter Stella gets older, the proud parents only get more protective!
On Saturday, June 10, the Hollywood couple celebrated their eldest girl's 15th birthday, as both Dean and Tori shared the sweetest tributes to Instagram.
"I’m so proud of this young lady!! She is the kindest, sweetest, caring, creative, giving, and beautiful person I know," the Chopped Canada host, 56, wrote alongside photos from the teen's birthday festivities. "She’s going to change the world. I love you Stella."
Dean concluded by sharing his peace of mind with anyone romantically interested in his little girl, adding: "And a warning to any potential suitors, 'I have no problem going back to jail.' Ha Ha."
The dad-of-six faced jail time on two separate occasions back in 2017 — both relating to not sending overdue child support payments to his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace for their son Jack, now 24.
Dean additionally shares Liam, 16, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, with Tori.
Tori also gushed over her and Dean's daughter, sharing a heartfelt message to her Instagram profile on Saturday.
"It’s official … my baby girl Buggy 🐞 is 15! So proud of the incredible human you are @stella_mcdermott08," the Beverly Hills, 90210 star wrote. "You have always led with kindness and empathy. Despite bullying in many areas of your life, you continue [to] lead with hope and optimism and are an inspiration to girls everywhere."
"Your heart is giant!" Tori expressed. "And, you excel at everything you do. … You inspire me daily and I aspire to be the human you are when I grow up! I love you my #bffbaby."
Stella's birthday simultaneously fell on the same day her famous family stepped out to the annual benefit for the Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children.
The entire brood — aside from Tori and Dean's eldest son, Liam — posed together at the Stand for Kids Gala's red carpet, hosted at Los Angeles' Universal Studios backlot.
Tori and Dean — who tied the knot in 2006 — matched each other, and their children, in all-black attire, as Hattie and Beau's 'fits featured red accents.