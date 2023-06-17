Divorce Bombshell: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Separating After 18 Years
It's all over!
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are separating almost a two decades after their 2006 Fijian elopement. On Friday, June 16, the Canadian actor shared a message breaking the sad news.
"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," the 56-year-old wrote in an Instagram post along with an old photo of himself and the Beverly Hills 90210 star.
"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness 🙏," he concluded.
The public immediately jumped to the former reality TV personality's comments section to share their insights on the couple's split.
"Better pay that child support Daddio," one person penned, referring to the duo's five minor children: sons Liam, 16, Finn, 10, and Beau 5, and daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11.
Others shared that they predicted this outcome long ago, saying, "After cheating on her years ago you're lucky she kept you for as long as she did," and "Like we all didn't see that train wreck coming years ago."
As OK! previously reported, the divorce does not come as a complete shock as the pair has struggled with marital issues in recent years. Back in March, a source opened up about the state of their relationship.
- Dean McDermott Warns 'Potential Suitors' of His and Tori Spelling's Daughter Stella to Stay Away: 'I Have No Problem Going Back to Jail'
- An Adorable Bunch! Tori Spelling's Sweetest Moments With Her Kids: Photos
- Tori Spelling Asks Followers for 'Great Mold Lawyer' After Her Family Had 'Next-Level' Illness Due to Suspicious Fungus
The insider explained the former Tori and Dean: Inn Love alums have had "their ups and downs, as they always have had, but they are still doing their best to make it work."
"Marriage counseling has been a huge part of how they are trying to work things out, and so far, it's gone fairly well," they added. "Their kids are doing well. Everyone is doing their best to keep things afloat and live a life that’s as normal as possible and trying to stay happy."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Back in 2021, rumors swirled that the now ex-lovers's relationship was on the rocks after a source shared they were "very much struggling" in their marriage.
"Tori and Dean do things as a family for the sake of their kids and live in the same house but sleep in separate rooms," the insider said at the time.
"Dean has been caught in so many lies and infidelities over the years and Tori is just over it," they continued. "Dean does not want to get divorced because of financial reasons, and Tori doesn't want to for the sake of their family."