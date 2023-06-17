Divorce Bombshell: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Separating After 18 Years

The public immediately jumped to the former reality TV personality's comments section to share their insights on the couple's split.

"Better pay that child support Daddio," one person penned, referring to the duo's five minor children: sons Liam, 16, Finn, 10, and Beau 5, and daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11.

Others shared that they predicted this outcome long ago, saying, "After cheating on her years ago you're lucky she kept you for as long as she did," and "Like we all didn't see that train wreck coming years ago."