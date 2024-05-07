'I'm Tearing Up': Tori Spelling Gets Emotional Thinking About Former Wedding Anniversary With Ex Dean McDermott
Tori Spelling is reflecting on the fact that she won't not be ringing in another year of marital bliss with Dean McDermott.
During the Monday, May 6, episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast, the blonde beauty, 50, got candid about adjusting to the single life after she officially filed to legally end her union with the Chopped Canada star, 57, in March.
"That kind of hit me. I was like, 'Wow, yeah, wow.' I mean, obviously, I filed for divorce. We're getting a divorce, but I hadn't thought about that," Spelling admitted.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed she used to make DIY craft projects for McDermott — whom she wed on May 16, 2006 — every year they were together, and talking about the memory out loud caused her to break down.
"Oh my god, I'm tearing up, I do have feelings, look at that. She exists!" Spelling — who shares Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7 with the television host — began to weep while thinking about the wooden bench she once thought they would sit on together when they grew old.
Despite their romance being over, the former child star knew they would always maintain a close relationship. "At the end of the day, he and I and our kids, we're a family unit. He's their father, whether we're married or not," Spelling explained. "Well, I'm not going to grow old with him."
- Tori Spelling Wishes She Was Pregnant Again Despite Going Through Menopause: 'I Should Have Frozen My Eggs'
- Dean McDermott's Ex Mary Jo Eustace Shades His Messy Split From Tori Spelling: 'Same Tacky Shenanigans'
- Tori Spelling Reveals Shocking Confession She Made to Ex Brian Austin Green Amid Dean McDermott Divorce
"Oh my god, you guys, every week it is not going to be about me, like, 'Oh I'm Tori, I'm alone and single!' Or it can be, I mean, I don't know," the matriarch lamented about her new life.
In a strange moment, Spelling joked about giving McDermott a handmade 18th anniversary gift featuring porcelain teeth. "How would his girlfriend feel about that? 'If you ever loved me, you will wear my porcelain teeth around your neck! Five of them for the five beautiful kids we made,'" she quipped about the patriarch's girlfriend, Lily Calo. "How can you say no to that? Sorry, Lily, you know I love you."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Although Spelling may have thrown some subtle shade, she's loved getting to know the Slasher actor's new flame. "My soon-to-be ex has a girlfriend, a live-in girlfriend, who has met the kids and I like her," she confirmed in a recent podcast episode.
McDermott also touched on the ladies' relationship in a separate interview, gushing, "I’m blessed, you know, having everybody get along and come together for the greater good of the kids, I just, I’m so blessed. It’s a beautiful thing."