Tori Spelling 'Isn't Good With Money,' Ex-Husband Charlie Shanian Confesses Amid Actress' Housing Crisis
Tori Spelling's ex-husband, Charlie Shanian, is giving the scoop on her familial struggles in the wake of her financial hardships.
As OK! reported, over the past several weeks, the actress and her five kids have lived at a $100-a-night motel and a RV park as their house gets treated for mold. An insider claimed her mother, Candy Spelling, offered them a place to bunk, but Tori turned it down — a decision Shanian is giving some insight to.
Shanian claimed that when Tori first found out about her late father Aaron Spelling's will — in which his fortune went all to Candy — she began sobbing.
However, he said her distress was "not about the money, but about what it meant," as the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum believed it was a way for the patriarch to "control" her future.
"From what I understand … his hope was that it would bring Tori closer to her mom because it would require a connection between them," the actor said.
When Aaron died, Tori could have tried to get some funds by rekindling her relationship with Candy, but she refused to do so. Instead, she became determined to forge her own path.
"When we were together, she didn't really have a team of people handling things for her. On her own, she isn’t good with money. I'm sure she's grown in that regard but it was something that she was not trained to do," he admitted. "What people don't appreciate about Tori is that since she was 15 years old, she supported herself. Sure, she had help getting the job, but now we look around and everybody has help in Hollywood getting jobs."
"She only lived in The Manor as a teenager for two years, if that. She supported herself since. She was out on her own working. She worked on 90210 for 28 episodes a season and she made at least one TV movie every year," he continued, noting she didn't understand how to save since that wasn't the way she was brought up.
Her former spouse concluded his interview by noting her "resilience" is what will carry her through despite the tough times, which allegedly includes a rough patch with husband Dean McDermott.
"If things get down, she works that phone, she works those emails. I think she knows that about herself, that she thrives in those circumstances," he shared. "I don't think she's got this fear that 'I won't survive, that I will end up at rock bottom.' I think she says, 'I'll do what it takes and I can do it.'"
"She's not afraid to make a deal," he insisted. "She'll take that challenge and almost immediately finds the way to work it. She knows how to make lemonade out of lemons."
Daily Mail interviewed Shanian.