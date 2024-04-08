Tori Spelling Refers to Estranged Husband Dean McDermott as 'Babe' in Front of His New Girlfriend: 'What Am I Supposed to Call Him?'

"We do have family dinners with Dean and his girlfriend," Spelling explained of getting to know the Chopped Canada host's new love, Lily Calo, whom he started dating in October 2023. "I like her a lot. I like Lily a lot. It's just different."

"I still say 'Babe.' I always called him Babe. I say Babe in front of his girlfriend," the Mind Over Murder actress, who shares children Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with the 57-year-old, admitted.