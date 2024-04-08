Tori Spelling Refers to Estranged Husband Dean McDermott as 'Babe' in Front of His New Girlfriend: 'What Am I Supposed to Call Him?'
Tori Spelling can't seem to kick this old habit.
During the second episode of her new "misSPELLING" podcast, released on Monday, April 8, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, admitted she's continued to call her estranged husband, Dean McDermott, by his pet name despite her recent divorce filing after 18 years of marriage.
"We do have family dinners with Dean and his girlfriend," Spelling explained of getting to know the Chopped Canada host's new love, Lily Calo, whom he started dating in October 2023. "I like her a lot. I like Lily a lot. It's just different."
"I still say 'Babe.' I always called him Babe. I say Babe in front of his girlfriend," the Mind Over Murder actress, who shares children Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with the 57-year-old, admitted.
"I'm like, 'What am I supposed to call him? Dean?' Like, I have not called him Dean in 18 years. It's so weird. I guess when I get a boyfriend or someone else that I call Babe, I'll stop calling him Babe," she explained.
After Spelling filed for divorce last month, she noted how hopeful she was about moving forward amicably with McDermott for the sake of their kids. "[We're] co-parenting very well right now," the former teen star said of their current dynamic.
- Tori Spelling Makes First Appearance Since Filing for Divorce From Dean McDermott at 2024 iHeart Music Awards: Photos
- 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Ludacris, Tori Spelling and More Rock the Red Carpet — Photos
- Dean McDermott Says Divorce From Tori Spelling Was 'a Long Time Coming' in First Statement Since Shocking Split
"The kids are seeing him again and they're happy with his progress and the work he's done on himself. We're proud of him and we like his girlfriend and we all co-parent together," Spelling noted.
The official end to the blonde beauty's union with the television star seemed to be a long time coming, especially as McDermott has gotten more serious with his new lady. "Dean’s saying he and Lily are in love and ready for the next step," an insider revealed of the patriarch and the senior account executive at Conscious Community Global.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"She’s been amazingly supportive of his journey to sobriety, and they’re spending so much time together, it just made sense for him to move in," the source explained of the couple.
As OK! previously reported, Spelling petitioned for divorce from McDermott nine months after they separated. The Mystery Girls actress requested full physical custody of their children with visitation, but noted she would also be willing to share legal custody with McDermott. The date of separation was listed as June 17, 2023, and she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their impending divorce.