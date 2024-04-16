Tori Spelling Ready to 'Open Her Heart Up' and Date Again After Dean McDermott Divorce
Tori Spelling is single and ready to mingle!
After officially filing from divorce from estranged husband Dean McDermott in March, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 50, has been ready to find love once again following the end of her 18-year marriage.
"Whether it is organic or if she is put on a blind date, Tori wants to find love again," the insider explained of Spelling's hopes for the future. "She would also consider a TV show that would be based on getting her a new man."
"Though her marriage is over, it has been over for a long time. She is ready to open her heart up for another relationship," the source claimed.
Despite the chaotic end of her relationship with the Chopped Canda star, 57, with whom she shares children Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, the blonde beauty knows the best could be ahead of her. "She feels that she deserves it and would love to experience being happy and in love again. To have that in her next stage of life after everything she has been through would be incredible," the source added.
"There is lots to deal with getting into a new relationship with Tori and any guy needs to know that she is a mom first. But anyone who can deal with Tori, she is not afraid to dive in headfirst if the person has the right intentions and wants to grow things into love," the insider added. "She is 50 now and she isn't about having a mid-life crisis and just having flings. She wants and expects rewarding relationships from this point on — and the sooner, the better."
As OK! previously reported, Spelling opened up on her new "misSPELLING" podcast about what she felt was the final straw in her marriage to McDermott. "He said, 'Ugh, I'm so sick of this. I have been picking up Tori Spelling's s--- for 18 years.' And I f------ lost it," she recalled in a recent episode.
"Dean and I had this fairy-tale romance, even though we were both married when we met — not fairy-tale right there," she confessed about where their love went wrong. "But we had other partners that we cheated on and left and then we got together."
However, once the former couple started having their kids, she emphasized how their "relationship was never the same."
Daily Mail spoke with sources close to Spelling.