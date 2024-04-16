Tori Spelling Ready to 'Open Her Heart Up' and Date Again After Dean McDermott Divorce

Despite the chaotic end of her relationship with the Chopped Canda star, 57, with whom she shares children Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, the blonde beauty knows the best could be ahead of her. "She feels that she deserves it and would love to experience being happy and in love again. To have that in her next stage of life after everything she has been through would be incredible," the source added.

"There is lots to deal with getting into a new relationship with Tori and any guy needs to know that she is a mom first. But anyone who can deal with Tori, she is not afraid to dive in headfirst if the person has the right intentions and wants to grow things into love," the insider added. "She is 50 now and she isn't about having a mid-life crisis and just having flings. She wants and expects rewarding relationships from this point on — and the sooner, the better."