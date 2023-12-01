Tori Spelling Desperate for Ex Dean McDermott to Stop Sharing Their Family's Drama: 'There's the Children to Consider'
Tori Spelling wants to keep her family's drama out of the spotlight — but estranged husband Dean McDermott clearly isn't on the same page.
After the actor posted but quickly deleted a divorce announcement over the summer, the pair stayed mum on the status of their relationship until they each stepped out with new partners this fall.
Now, McDermott, 57, is spilling all of the tea on what went down between them behind closed doors, much to the blonde beauty's dismay.
"She wishes he could have found a way to move on without airing all this dirty laundry in such detail," a source spilled to a magazine. "There’s the children to consider — they’re old enough to read this stuff."
In one interview, the Canadian star recalled how he tried to take his own life after posting about their divorce on Instagram.
"It was the night that I raged against her and the children and I saw the light, the final flicker of the flame go out in her eyes," he said.
"I was literally at my wit's end. That night, I was drinking and I was into my pills. After I sent the post, I took some more pills, and I took six or seven Ambien in the hopes that I would not wake up," confessed McDermott. "Thank God I did. Because I would've ruined so many lives if I had died."
The dad-of-six — who shares five underage kids with Spelling, 50, and one adult son with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace — admitted his actions "really, really hurt" his children.
He also discussed the low points of his marriage, noting he "would initiate fights" with the Beverly Hills, 92010 alum.
"There would be arguments about issues that most couples have. Just the day-to-day struggles of being parents and being a couple. There are also our financial issues," he explained. "But they would also stem from my depression and self-loathing. Normal fights that couples have would be elevated because of my anger and drinking."
McDermott revealed his drunken mood swings would even leave some of the kids "petrified."
"All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman," he continued. "I'm taking accountability for that today. And it's the biggest amend that I'm ever going to have to make."
These days, he's in a relationship with account executive Lily Calo, while Spelling is dating CEO Ryan Cramer.
“Tori is pleased Dean is sober,” the insider noted. “She just hopes they can figure out an amicable co-parenting agreement going forward.”
