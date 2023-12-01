Tori Spelling Desperate for Ex Dean McDermott to Stop Sharing Their Family's Drama: 'There's the Children to Consider'

In one interview, the Canadian star recalled how he tried to take his own life after posting about their divorce on Instagram.

"It was the night that I raged against her and the children and I saw the light, the final flicker of the flame go out in her eyes," he said.

"I was literally at my wit's end. That night, I was drinking and I was into my pills. After I sent the post, I took some more pills, and I took six or seven Ambien in the hopes that I would not wake up," confessed McDermott. "Thank God I did. Because I would've ruined so many lives if I had died."