Tori Spelling Gushes Over Going on a Date With 'Intelligent' Charlie Sheen: 'Charming'

Tori Spelling is spilling the tea on her surprising night out with Hollywood’s ultimate bad boy: Charlie Sheen. On the Monday, September 22, episode of her iHeartRadio podcast "missSPELLING," the 52-year-old actress looked back on her date with Sheen, who’s back in the spotlight with his new memoir The Life of Sheen and Netflix docuseries aka Charlie Sheen.

“There was a time that [my friend and dentist] Kevin was friends with him when they were both trying to be sober, and Kevin said, ‘Charlie wants to ask you on a date,’” Spelling recalled. “I was nervous and didn’t want to go alone.”

Source: MEGA Tori Spelling opened up about her date with Charlie Sheen.

Instead of a typical one-on-one, Spelling found herself at an Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills with Sheen, 60. “So it was Kevin’s parents, me, Kevin and Charlie and we went out to dinner,” she laughed.

Though sparks didn’t fly, Spelling was blown away by Sheen’s personality. “Unimaginably intelligent,” she gushed. “Off the charts. And his humor! Talk about charming, smart, funny, witty. This guy was it.”

Source: MEGA The podcast host called the actor 'intelligent, funny and charming.'

Their dinner date may not have turned romantic, but it wasn’t the only wild story between the two. Spelling — who once claimed Sheen handed her a “hot crack pipe” in her apartment — also recalled a jaw-dropping moment he wrote about in his memoir. “I’m standing in my laundry room and Kevin comes in and says, ‘T, I need to ask you a favor. Can we hide Charlie?’” she revealed, explaining that Sheen was reportedly on the run at the time. “This was bad news. They’re actively searching for him, like, in helicopters. What if I were to hide him?”

Spelling said she stood firm and refused. In The Life of Sheen, the actor admitted, “Couldn’t blame her, I suppose. But man, who knows what story I’d be banging out right now if the heir to Daddy’s throne said, ‘Yes.’”

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen’s memoir and Netflix documentary reveal shocking details about his life.

As OK! previously reported, Sheen’s latest memoir doesn’t shy away from shocking revelations. Out September 9, the book detailed the highs and lows of his career, including sexual encounters with men. “I flipped the menu over,” he confessed in one passage.

Sheen also opened up about the same subject in his Netflix series, admitting it was “f------ liberating” to share his story. “It’s like a train didn’t come through the side of the restaurant. A f------ piano didn’t fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me,” he joked.

The two-part documentary also highlighted how his addictions shaped his personal life. His youngest daughter, Lola Sheen, was candid about the strain, saying, “You can’t really have a relationship with someone going through addiction.”

Source: @samisheen/Instagram;MEGA;@lola_sheen/Instagram The star, who is now eight years sober, is working on his relationship with his daughters.

Now celebrating eight years of sobriety, Charlie admitted just how much damage he caused. “I can’t imagine being my dad,” he said. “I really hurt the people I love.” His ex-wife Denise Richards echoed that sentiment, remembering how fast things spiraled. “When it started to change, it was quick,” she said, as the documentary revealed how fame drove Charlie to “experiment with everything.”

In his memoir, The Book of Sheen, the actor revealed that a moment with his daughter Sami Sheen in December 2017 changed his life. After she called him for a ride one morning, he had already been drinking whiskey-laced coffee and was too impaired to drive, forcing him to ask a friend for help.

“Sam was very quiet,” he wrote, recalling how he could feel her disappointment. “I didn’t need to be clairvoyant to know exactly what she was thinking.” According to the Wall Street star, she was likely wondering, “Why isn’t it just the two of us in the car like it used to be? When will that moment ever return? When will dad ever return? I miss him.”