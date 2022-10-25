Time Flies! Fans Think Tori Spelling's Kids Look So Grown Up In New Batch Of Photos
'Tis the season for autumn activities! On Sunday, October 23, Tori Spelling posted a few fun pictures and video as she took four of her five kids to a local farm, making fans realize just how fast the years have gone by.
"Pumpkin 🎃 Patch vibes," the Messyness star captioned her post, which showed the group picking out the gourds, snapping selfies and going on inflatable slides.
Husband Dean McDermott and son Liam, 13, didn't tag along for the outing, but it was clear that sons Beau, 5, and Finn, 10, as well as daughters Hattie, 11, and Stella, 14, had a blast. In an Instagram Story post, the actress recorded some of the tots painting and carving their pumpkins.
"Looks like fun! Your kids are growing fast!" noted one fan, while another echoed, "What a beautiful family!! I can't believe how quickly they've grown ♥️."
Though Beau had a minor health scare that sent him to the ER, he seemed to be in great spirits, and Spelling recently insisted that looking after her youngest is far easier than parenting the older bunch.
"I have two teenagers now and I'm gonna tell everyone out there: If you don't have teenagers yet, oh, just wait," she quipped during a podcast appearance earlier this month. "Just when we thought the toddler phase was hard — the teen years, the angst! It gets rough."
Though Spelling and McDermott have been plagued by divorce rumors for quite some time, she didn't hesitate to praise him when it comes to managing their rambunctious brood.
"Dean and I definitely have . I’m kind of the feelings mom, and he’s more procedural," she explained. "He’s really great at timing and planning. I’m not good with that."
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has also grown closer to her mom, Candy, who she was estranged from for several years. "We've had a good relationship, but it's like next-level right now. Really close. I hadn't seen her since before COVID," the actress revealed on Jeff Lewis' podcast last week. "We text every single day. It's really, really good."