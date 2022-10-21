Tori Spelling Admits She Texts Her Mom Candy 'Every Single Day' After Family Feud: We're 'Really Close'
It seems like Tori Spelling and Candy Spelling are finally in a good space after years of fighting.
The actress, 49, discussed her bond with her mom while on the Thursday, October 20, episode of Jeff Lewis Live on SiriusXM.
"We've had a good relationship, but it's like next-level right now," she told the 52-year-old host. "Really close. I hadn't seen her since before COVID, and then Josh [Flagg from Million Dollar Listing] was like, 'We're going to do a family dinner at her place.'"
"We went and we had a great night," she said of her mother. "We've been together ever since."
"We text every single day," Tori said. "It's really, really good."
Previously, Tori noted that she was closer than ever with her mom and brother. “I feel like life is too short and we forget that," she said. “I think because life keeps going and so you say to yourself, ‘I gotta make plans with this person, I gotta make an effort,’ and then you don’t because your life keeps going."
“It’s important now to really take that time, and I think I’m finally starting to get that," she continued.
The two have previously butted heads before. In 2009, they weren't on the best terms, as Candy blamed Tori for the death of her father, Aaron Spelling.
“My daughter one day decided that she wasn’t speaking to my husband, myself and my son, and that’s how it’s continued for the last, oh gosh, four or five years," Candy said. “And it was sad. That’s what killed my husband, actually. He just didn’t want to live after that. He [had] just done everything he could possibly do for his daughter, and she wanted no part of him once he couldn’t do anything for her.”
However, Tori clarified what was actually going on with her mom. "It's not like we're not talking, we just haven't talked. I love my mother. I've always loved her [and] no doubt she loves me. There's no feud. We simply never meshed," Tori said at the time.
In 2019, things seemed to be back on track, as Tori spoke out about where she stood with Candy on an episode of Watch What Happens Live.
"It's good, really good right now," she shared.