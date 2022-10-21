Tori Spelling Admits She Texts Her Mom Candy 'Every Single Day' After Family Feud: We're 'Really Close'

The two have previously butted heads before. In 2009, they weren't on the best terms, as Candy blamed Tori for the death of her father, Aaron Spelling.

“My daughter one day decided that she wasn’t speaking to my husband, myself and my son, and that’s how it’s continued for the last, oh gosh, four or five years," Candy said. “And it was sad. That’s what killed my husband, actually. He just didn’t want to live after that. He [had] just done everything he could possibly do for his daughter, and she wanted no part of him once he couldn’t do anything for her.”

However, Tori clarified what was actually going on with her mom. "It's not like we're not talking, we just haven't talked. I love my mother. I've always loved her [and] no doubt she loves me. There's no feud. We simply never meshed," Tori said at the time.