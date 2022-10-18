Tori Spelling Gives Update On 'Little Cutie' Beau After ER Visit
Beau is bouncing back! After taking her youngest child to the ER for an unknown injury earlier this month, Tori Spelling offered an update on how her 5-year-old has been holding up.
Alongside a selfie of the mother-son duo cozying up together in bed, Spelling shared on her Instagram Story, "Playing nurse to this little cutie…"
"he's been going thru it lately but he's so strong and in good spirits," she concluded her Monday, October 17, post.
Earlier this month, Spelling revealed she took her and Dean McDermott's youngest to the ER by sharing a photo of his hospital wristband with the caption, "Just when you think retrograde is over… in ER with Beau. He said he's being the best patient the Dr's have ever had."
Spelling did not further address what happened to her kiddo, but he luckily seems to be on the mend.
Aside from making sure her children stay safe — the actress shares Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau with her estranged husband — the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum recently got candid about what it's like raising teenagers.
"Just when we thought the toddler phase was hard — the teen years, the angst!" the blonde babe joked during a recent podcast appearance. Though she admitted "it gets rough" parenting teenagers, adding that "it's interesting" to see what her older children endure versus "what the five-year-old goes through," Spelling made it clear that she never wants to be away from her kids.
Spelling was recently away filming MTV’s newly-premiered game show, Love at First Lie, in Malta, while her offspring stayed in America with McDermott.
And when it comes to parenting, Spelling noted that she and the father of her children have very different approaches.
“Dean and I definitely have different parenting strategies,” the ‘90s icon explained during an interview last month. Although the star described herself as being “kind of the feelings mom,” she dubbed the Canadian actor as being the “more procedural" parent.
The complicated couple may not be on the same parenting page, but they are when it comes to the importance of family. Despite months-long reports of the pair's imminent divorce, Spelling and McDermott are determined to "work on their marriage" for the "sake of their children," claimed an insider.