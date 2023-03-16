Tori Spelling All Smiles With Husband Dean McDermott As They Celebrate Son Beau's 6th Birthday: Photos
Tori Spelling and family enjoyed a fun day at Great Wolf Lodge for son Beau’s sixth birthday.
On Wednesday, March 15, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared Instagram Stories showing off the exciting birthday bash. One snap had Spelling’s entire family including, hubby Dean McDermott, 56, and kids Liam, 16, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and of course, little Beau. The brood was pictured in matching tie dye T-shirts that read “Beau Day,” while they stood at the theme park.
“We celebrated BeauDay 6 @greatwolflodge,” the mom-of-five wrote alongside the photo. “Check out my new post to see our fun adventures there…”
The author also shared photos of her and the birthday boy next to a giant orange water slide, the star smiled in bubble braids while she held her youngest.
She finished her string of uploads with a still of Beau sleeping next to a stuffed bear with the caption, “That’s a wrap on BeauDay 6😴.”
As OK! previously reported, on Wednesday, February 22, Spelling and McDermott went on a double date with the actress’ friend Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers.
The 49-year-old wore a black bodysuit and green pants, while her 52-year-old pal stepped out in jeans, a teal shirt and a black fluffy jacket.
Before the outing, Spelling revealed on an episode of "The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison" that she recently took a peek at Richards’ OnlyFans page.
"We're good friends and when I heard she was on OnlyFans, I was like, 'Interesting.’ I'm not gonna lie: I was like, 'Hmm, can an actress really transition and do this, and have her career and still be OK with being a mom and people not giving her a hard time?' So I did click on there," the star admitted on air.
The California native then divulged that she spent $400 to "see a lot more of my friend than I have ever seen" while on the spicy website. "God, she looks good," Spelling gushed at the time.