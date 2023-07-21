Tori Spelling Puts Real Estate Agent on Blast After He Calls Her Current Family Drama 'Amusing'
Another sleazy real estate agent?
On Friday, July 21, Tori Spelling shared a text exchange between herself and a broker who seemed to accidentally message the Beverly Hill, 90210 alum thinking she was someone else. Spelling initially got in contact with the agent, named Robert Vinson, in hopes of finding a rental since her home is infested with mold that caused her family to fall ill.
"The latest bizarre inquiry," Vinson penned, to which Spelling responded in confusion, "I'm sorry? I'm assuming that wasn't meant for me."
"It is more for Karen. Tori Spelling has been asking for a 1 month rental. If you follow her situation on TMZ it is all amusing," the housing mogul replied, making fun of the family's complicated situation while not realizing he was speaking directly to the actress.
"This is Tori Spelling. Wow! Human empathy and kindness prevails. Kids in crisis is amusing," replied the mother-of-five — who shares Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 with husband Dean McDermott.
Below the snapshot of the correspondence, Spelling took a dig at Vinson, saying, "And, this human is a father! I guess I hold out too much hope that people lead by kindness. Shame on you Robert Vinson @vinsongroup real estate! My 5 kids are going thru Mold poisoning and we need a home and this is how you treat people? Mocking their situation?"
- Tori Spelling Unleashes on Paparazzi When Asked About Staying in $100-a-Night Motel With Kids
- Tori Spelling Going Through the 'Darkest Times' Amid Split From Dean McDermott
- Tori Spelling Resents Mom Candy Spelling for Traveling to Luxurious Locales With Pal Josh Flagg Amid Actress' Money and Marital Woes
As OK! previously reported, Spelling and her children were recently spotted staying at a L.A. motel. While some believe the blonde beauty has been moving around because of her rocky relationship with McDermott — who since-deleted a divorce announcement — a source claimed it was in fact due to the condition of their home.
In mid-July, a source alleged the brood was seen at a $100-a-night accommodation but were planning to pack up and begin "staying with a friend" instead.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Tori and Dean are doing really good and her staying at a hotel with their kids has nothing to do with a separation," the insider said at the time. "Tori is taking this issue very seriously and isn't going to subject herself or her kids to that."
While the mother and children were all together, McDermott's lodgings are still unclear.