Tori Spelling and Kids Leave $100-a-Night Motel to Stay With a Friend, Dean McDermott's Whereabouts Unknown

"Tori and Dean are doing really good and her staying at a hotel with their kids has nothing to do with a separation," the insider explained. "They decided to stay there because of the ongoing mold problem at their house. Tori is taking this issue very seriously and isn't going to subject herself or her kids to that." It's unclear where McDermott has been bunking.

The state of Spelling, 50, and the Chopped Canada host's marriage is up in the air, as last month, he revealed they were parting ways — however, he deleted the social media announcement shortly after.