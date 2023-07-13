OK Magazine
Tori Spelling and Kids Leave $100-a-Night Motel to Stay With a Friend, Dean McDermott's Whereabouts Unknown

Source: @torispelling/instagram;mega
By:

Jul. 13 2023, Updated 1:20 p.m. ET

A change of scenery.

After Tori Spelling and her five kids were seen at a $100-a-night motel in Los Angeles earlier this week, an insider spoke out to clarify that the pack is now "staying with a friend."

While sources claimed the move was due to her potential split from Dean McDermott, a different source said otherwise.

tori spelling kids leave motel friend dean mcdermotts whereabouts unknown
Source: mega

"Tori and Dean are doing really good and her staying at a hotel with their kids has nothing to do with a separation," the insider explained. "They decided to stay there because of the ongoing mold problem at their house. Tori is taking this issue very seriously and isn't going to subject herself or her kids to that." It's unclear where McDermott has been bunking.

The state of Spelling, 50, and the Chopped Canada host's marriage is up in the air, as last month, he revealed they were parting ways — however, he deleted the social media announcement shortly after.

tori spelling kids leave motel friend dean mcdermotts whereabouts unknown
Source: @torispelling/instagram

One insider believes McDermott made the post in the heat of the moment and then had regrets.

"So maybe they had a huge fight, Dean lashed out and announced the divorce, then he had second thoughts and they worked it out," the source said. "They worked things out before right when everyone thought it was over."

"They have the kids to consider," the source pointed out of their five tots, Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6. "Do Tori and Dean really want to break up their family?"

Tori Spelling
tori spelling kids leave motel friend dean mcdermotts whereabouts unknown
Source: @torispelling/instagram
The pair's relationship has been up and down for years, as they nearly hit a breaking point in 2013, when the Due South actor, 56, admitted to having an affair. They hit another bump in the road last year, as an insider claimed they were going through a "trial separation," and during that time frame, both of the stars were seen without their wedding rings.

"This push-and-pull behavior isn’t healthy for anyone. Their friends still hope they can get it together," the source added of their dynamic.

People reported on Spelling and her kids staying with a friend.

