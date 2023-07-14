Tori Spelling Resents Mom Candy Spelling for Traveling to Luxurious Locales With Pal Josh Flagg Amid Actress' Money and Marital Woes
Tori Spelling could definitely use a few helping hands right now, but her mother, Candy Spelling, is too busy focusing on her famous friends to notice.
As OK! reported, the actress and her five kids were staying at a $100-a-night motel and then with a friend as their house is treated for mold, though some believe the relocation is due to her separation from husband Dean McDermott.
Either way, it's clear the family is in crisis mode, but an insider claimed wealthy Candy, 77, hasn't offered her daughter, 50, any assistance — instead, she's been gallivanting around the globe with their mutual pal Josh Flagg, 37.
"Tori and Candy have long had a fraught mother-daughter relationship. But now, when Tori is feeling particularly vulnerable with money being tight and her relationship with Dean in limbo, she can't help but be jealous of the attention Candy is paying to Josh," a source spilled to a news outlet.
On Instagram, Josh documented his travels as he and Candy stayed at luxe resorts in places like Italy and Paris.
"He's [Tori's] friend too," the insider said of Bravo star. "But she resents the attention he's getting and believes he's practically living with her mother since his split from his husband."
- Tori Spelling and Kids Leave $100-a-Night Motel to Stay With a Friend, Dean McDermott's Whereabouts Unknown
- Tori Spelling's $100-a-Night Motel Stay With Kids Has 'Nothing to Do With' Dean McDermott Separation
- Family Crisis: Tori Spelling and Her 5 Kids Spotted at $100-a-Night Motel After Actress' Messy Split From Dean McDermott
The state of Tori and Dean's marriage is currently unknown, as after the actor, 56, announced their breakup via Instagram, he deleted the post. Nonetheless, rumors continued to swirl that the parents-of-five were separating.
Last week, Candy told reporters she would "support" the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum in "whatever she does."
The author also said she will "of course" take care of her daughter financially, adding, "I will always be there for her."
As mentioned, Candy and the Messyness co-host have had an on-off relationship, though after years of estrangement, they reconciled last year.
"I feel like life is too short and we forget that. I think because life keeps going and so you say to yourself, ‘I gotta make plans with this person, I gotta make an effort,’ and then you don’t because your life keeps going," Tori said when asked about how she moved past their feud. "It’s important now to really take that time, and I think I’m finally starting to get that."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Daily Mail reported on Tori's feelings about her mom's friendship with Josh.