Tori Spelling's $100-a-Night Motel Stay With Kids Has 'Nothing to Do With' Dean McDermott Separation
Tori Spelling's recent getaway was not a response to her supposed marriage drama with Dean McDermott.
A source close to the Beverly Hills, 90210 star made it clear that Spelling's $100 per night motel stay in Los Angeles with her kids, Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, had zero to do with her husband's shared-then-deleted post about their alleged separation.
"Tori and Dean are doing really good and her staying at a hotel with their kids has nothing to do with a separation," the insider explained to a news outlet. "They decided to stay there because of the ongoing mold problem at their house. Tori is taking this issue very seriously and isn't going to subject herself or her kids to that."
The July 8 spotting of the blonde beauty and her kiddos at the budget-friendly spot comes weeks after McDermott shocked the world with his bombshell announcement on Instagram — which he later swiped from the internet.
"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own," the June 17 post read along with throwback photos of himself and Spelling — who married in May 2006 — over the years.
As OK! previously reported, friends close to the supposedly estranged couple claimed McDermott thinks Spelling has used the breakup to remain in the spotlight. "For a very long time, Tori used their marital problems to stay relevant," an unidentified source claimed.
"Everyone knew about their issues, and she didn't play it down, she played it — even going so far [as] to go outside where she knew paparazzi were waiting holding papers that were a clear indication of a divorce," the insider noted.
According to the source, the television host feels no matter what he does, it has never been good enough for the mother of his children. "Dean has changed and worked very hard to be the husband she needed him to be, but she is still demanding and entitled," the insider claimed.
