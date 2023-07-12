Tori Spelling's $100-a-Night Motel Stay With Kids Has 'Nothing to Do With' Dean McDermott Separation

"Tori and Dean are doing really good and her staying at a hotel with their kids has nothing to do with a separation," the insider explained to a news outlet. "They decided to stay there because of the ongoing mold problem at their house. Tori is taking this issue very seriously and isn't going to subject herself or her kids to that."

The July 8 spotting of the blonde beauty and her kiddos at the budget-friendly spot comes weeks after McDermott shocked the world with his bombshell announcement on Instagram — which he later swiped from the internet.