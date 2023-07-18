Tori Spelling Going Through the 'Darkest Times' Amid Split From Dean McDermott
Tori Spelling is trying to look on the bright side amid her split from Dean McDermott.
The actress kicked off the week by sharing a list of things that make her happy, naming friends, her five kids, pets and more.
Aside from including things like pickles, leg warmers and ginger ale, she made it clear that people on the list were helping her stay positive, crediting two of her pals "who have loved and supported me my whole life and never let me fall."
The 50-year-old star also posted a photo of one of her kids, writing, "knowing rainbows can occur even during the darkest times."
Her mom, Candy Spelling, and brother, Randy Spelling — two people she was once estranged from — also made the list, as did best pal Jennie Garth, but McDermott, 56, was noticeably not included.
As OK! reported, the actor revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post that he and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum were separating after 18 years of marriage.
One insider claimed McDermott took down the social media announcement because the two were attempting to mend ties.
"They’re devoted to their five kids and don’t want them to suffer just because their parents are having problems," the insider told a news outlet of the duo, who share sons Liam, 16, Finn, 10, and Beau 6, as well as daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11.
However, it doesn't seem like things are headed in the right direction, as the Stori Telling author and the children were recently bunking in a motel and now at a friend's house. While a source claimed the relocation was temporary due to their house being treated for mold, McDermott was never by the brood's side when seen at either spot.
"This push-and-pull behavior isn’t healthy for anyone. Their friends still hope they can get it together," the source said of their rollercoaster romance, which first hit a snag in 2013 after McDermott had an affair.
Despite working it out, insiders revealed the estranged spouses went through a trial separation last year, though they once again appeared to get back on track.