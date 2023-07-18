Tori Spelling Going Through the 'Darkest Times' Amid Split From Dean McDermott

One insider claimed McDermott took down the social media announcement because the two were attempting to mend ties.

"They’re devoted to their five kids and don’t want them to suffer just because their parents are having problems," the insider told a news outlet of the duo, who share sons Liam, 16, Finn, 10, and Beau 6, as well as daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11.

However, it doesn't seem like things are headed in the right direction, as the Stori Telling author and the children were recently bunking in a motel and now at a friend's house. While a source claimed the relocation was temporary due to their house being treated for mold, McDermott was never by the brood's side when seen at either spot.