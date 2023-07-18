Tori Spelling Unleashes on Paparazzi When Asked About Staying in $100-a-Night Motel With Kids
Tori Spelling had her claws out when pressed about why she and her kids were staying in a $100-a-night motel amid her split from her brood's dad, Dean McDermott.
Spelling was asked about the situation on Monday, July 17, while leaving Target in California, retorting to the paparazzi: "Are you a parent? You know you would do whatever you can for your kids, right?"
The Beverly Hills, 90210 star didn't address whether she was staying in the motel with her five kids because of an actual mold issue in their Los Angeles family home or if it had to do with her looming divorce with her estranged husband.
An insider shut down the speculation shortly after Spelling made headlines for her hotel stint earlier this month, claiming: "Tori and Dean are doing really good and her staying at a hotel with their kids has nothing to do with a separation."
"They decided to stay there because of the ongoing mold problem at their house," the insider maintained. "Tori is taking this issue very seriously and isn't going to subject herself or her kids to that."
Though the family's mold issue is nothing new, as the mother-of-five — who shares Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, with McDermott — revealed in May that she was dealing with "extreme" infestation at the time, her motel stay comes weeks after her ex announced in a bombshell statement that the complicated couple split.
In a shocking June 17 post — which he later swiped from the internet — McDermott wrote: "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own."
Rumors of the pair's imminent divorce have been circulating for years, but according to one insider, friends of Spelling and McDermott feel they use their breakups to remain in the spotlight. "For a very long time, Tori used their marital problems to stay relevant," an unidentified source claimed.
They added: "Everyone knew about their issues, and she didn't play it down, she played it — even going so far [as] to go outside where she knew paparazzi were waiting holding papers that were a clear indication of a divorce."
Page Six reported Spelling shut down a paparazzi's remarks.