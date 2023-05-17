Tori Spelling Turns 50, Receives Birthday Love From Husband Dean McDermott and Mom Candy After Overcoming Family Feud
The big 5-0!
Tori Spelling went all out to celebrate her 50th birthday on Tuesday, May 16, inviting friends and family for a night of fun at West Hollywood's Caviar Kaspia.
Despite their past estrangement, her mother, Candy Spelling, came out for the celebration, as did husband Dean McDermott, Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Jennie Garth and Bravo's Josh Flagg.
For the shindig, the mom-of-five dressed up in a halter-style beaded emerald green dress, with her husband wearing a matching shirt under his black leather jacket.
Before the party kicked off, McDermott, 56, honored his wife a sweet Instagram post that included a throwback photo of her from her 90210 days.
"Today you turned 50, and to this day, when I look at you, this is what I see. You’re ageless and will always be my Donna Martin," the Chopped Canada host declared. "You make 50 look fabulous!! Happy Birthday Babe. ❤️."
Garth, 51, also uploaded a snap from their younger days, beginning her caption, "Tori & Jennie or is it Donna & Kelly? 🤔It’s both forever and always! Happy Birthday gorgeous."
"I’m so glad your finally 50, I was feeling lonely without you👯♀️In my eyes we will always be these two teenagers…which explains why whenever we’re together that’s exactly how we act🤣LOL," the What I Like About You alum quipped. "I can’t wait until we’re in our rockers, like we always talk about, laughing & remembering (or not in my case) the good ol’ days.I will love you until the end of time😘."
As OK! reported, Spelling and her husband hit a few rough patches in their marriage, but things appeared to get back on track late last year.
The sTORI Telling author was also once estranged from her mother, but they're currently closer than ever.
"We've had a good relationship, but it's like next-level right now. Really close. We text every single day. It's really, really good," the actress shared of communicating with her mom in an October 2022 interview. "I feel like life is too short and we forget that. I think because life keeps going and so you say to yourself, ‘I gotta make plans with this person, I gotta make an effort,’ and then you don’t because your life keeps going. It’s important now to really take that time, and I think I’m finally starting to get that."