Tori Spelling Shows Off Her Kids Happily Living in an RV Amid Financial Problems: 'As Long as We Have Each Other'

In the pictures, McDermott was nowhere to be found, likely due to the fact that the two are not together.

On June 17, the reality TV star announced he and Spelling were going their separate ways after 17 years of marriage. He later deleted the message, and fans were left wondering what happened between the pair.

"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott previously wrote on social media before taking it down.