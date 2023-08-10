Tori Spelling Shows Off Her Kids Happily Living in an RV Amid Financial Problems: 'As Long as We Have Each Other'
Even though Tori Spelling may be going through a financial crisis, it looks like she's trying to make the best of the situation.
"as long as we have each other.... #summer2023 #familytime #pricelessmemories #ontheroad #backtoschool," the actress, 50, posted a slew of photos via Instagram on Thursday, August 10.
In some of the pictures, the blonde beauty, who shares kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, with estranged husband Dean McDermott, was all smiles as she snuggled in bed with some of her kiddos. She also posted some snaps from the beach and a sunset.
As OK! previously reported, the Canada native, 56, is confused why Spelling and the kids would be living out of the vehicle in the first place.
“Dean is legit mortified, as are all of Tori’s friends,” an insider revealed. “They do not understand why she would be doing this unless for sympathy. She has money.”
“Dean does not think that the kids should be living like this and of course he is angry. He is furious at Tori because she is acting like a child,” the source insisted. “She had every opportunity to make this marriage work and instead, she fostered the narrative for years that she was done with Dean.”
- Dean McDermott 'Mortified' Estranged Wife Tori Spelling and Their Kids Are Living in a Motorhome: 'She Has Money'
- Mother-Daughter Dilemma: Tori Spelling Turned Down Millionaire Mom Candy's Offer to Provide Housing Despite Currently Living in RV
- Tori Spelling and Her 5 Young Children Now Living in RV After Staying at Cheap Hotel for Days
In the pictures, McDermott was nowhere to be found, likely due to the fact that the two are not together.
On June 17, the reality TV star announced he and Spelling were going their separate ways after 17 years of marriage. He later deleted the message, and fans were left wondering what happened between the pair.
"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott previously wrote on social media before taking it down.
But another insider insisted that Spelling not living in her home is not related to her problems with McDermott.
"Tori and Dean are doing really good and her staying at a hotel with their kids has nothing to do with a separation," the insider explained of the situation. "They decided to stay there because of the ongoing mold problem at their house. Tori is taking this issue very seriously and isn't going to subject herself or her kids to that."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!