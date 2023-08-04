Dean McDermott 'Mortified' Estranged Wife Tori Spelling and Their Kids Are Living in a Motorhome: 'She Has Money'
Dean McDermott is confused and embarrassed why his estranged wife, Tori Spelling, is living in a motorhome, according to an insider.
“Dean is legit mortified, as are all of Tori’s friends,” an insider revealed. “They do not understand why she would be doing this unless for sympathy. She has money.”
Additionally, the Canada native, 56, is fuming that the 50-year-old actress has been turning down offers to stay with friends.
“Dean does not think that the kids should be living like this and of course he is angry. He is furious at Tori because she is acting like a child,” the source insisted. “She had every opportunity to make this marriage work and instead, she fostered the narrative for years that she was done with Dean.”
As OK! previously reported, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star and McDermott's home became invested with black mold, leading the blonde beauty to move her kids — Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 — into a mobile home on campgrounds in Ventura County, Calif.
Spelling was spotted in the new location, but McDermott was nowhere to be found. On June 17, the reality TV star announced he and Spelling were going their separate ways after 17 years of marriage. He later deleted the message, sparking confusion about the state of his marriage.
"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott previously wrote on social media before taking it down.
Another source insisted that the pair's marital woes are not a part of the moving out debacle.
"Tori and Dean are doing really good and her staying at a hotel with their kids has nothing to do with a separation," the insider explained of the situation. "They decided to stay there because of the ongoing mold problem at their house. Tori is taking this issue very seriously and isn't going to subject herself or her kids to that."
Daily Mail spoke to the source.