Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Inner Circle Thinks Their Split Is a 'PR Stunt': They 'Can Be Shameless'
While a recent report claimed Tori Spelling and her kids were seen leaving the house with their bags packed, another insider spilled that those close to the pair believe the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and Dean McDermott's split is all a trick.
"Some think it was all a PR stunt," a source alleged about the stars, who "can be shameless and have a history of being desperate for attention."
The insider added that this would not be the couple's first PR stunt as they recalled the duo supposedly faked McDermott's infidelity for their reality show, True Tori, in 2014
In 2013, the father-of-six, who shares five children with Spelling and one child with ex Mary Jo Eustace, shared that "a friend sold a story" that claimed he cheated on the blonde beauty with a woman named Emily Goodhand.
After the news broke, McDermott went to rehab for sex addition, and the show focused on the pair rebuilding their marriage. However, media outlets and fans could not find any existence of the mysterious Goodhand, according to the source, leading to suspicions the incident was made up.
"Dean and Tori were accused of staging his affair and creating a cheating scandal to drum up drama and ratings," the insider said.
Due to the many years of ups and downs in their marriage, the insider also admitted there is a possibility McDermott's June 16 upload announcing their breakup was a mistake made in the heat of the moment.
"So maybe they had a huge fight, Dean lashed out and announced the divorce, then he had second thoughts and they worked it out," the source said. "They worked things out before right when everyone thought it was over."
"They have the kids to consider. Do Tori and Dean really want to break up their family?" they added.
As OK! previously reported, McDermott's Instagram announcement was deleted just hours after it was uploaded.
"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," the post read.
"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness 🙏," he noted.
