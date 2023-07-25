Teresa Giudice's Unrecognizable Face Sparks Ozempic and Photoshop Accusations: 'So Fake'

The 51-year-old's mug appeared to be edited, and some people also thought her frame was slimmer than ever.

"So fake," sniped of her Instagram followers, with another noting, "Can’t believe how photo shopped these pics are🙄. Please be real Teresa."

"Omg Teresa enough with the FaceTune.. you look like a cartoon character," a third wrote. "You’ve had a whole face transplant and look like a completely different person. Why do you still need filters."