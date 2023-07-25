Teresa Giudice's Unrecognizable Face Sparks Ozempic and Photoshop Accusations: 'So Fake'
So much for keeping it real: Teresa Giudice is being accused of editing her photos after she posted a few snaps from her friend's recent birthday bash.
The first picture in her Monday, July 24, upload featured the reality star dressed in a pink cut-out jumpsuit, but it wasn't her Barbiecore outfit that had people talking.
The 51-year-old's mug appeared to be edited, and some people also thought her frame was slimmer than ever.
"So fake," sniped of her Instagram followers, with another noting, "Can’t believe how photo shopped these pics are🙄. Please be real Teresa."
"Omg Teresa enough with the FaceTune.. you look like a cartoon character," a third wrote. "You’ve had a whole face transplant and look like a completely different person. Why do you still need filters."
Others thought her altered appearance was due to Ozempic, the popular weight loss drug.
"Omg are they all on Ozempic??? Wait until they stop it, oh boy should be interesting," said one social media user, with another commenting, "Another one on Ozempic🤦🏽♀️."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has also been at the center of controversy due to her and Luis Ruelas' marriage, as her friends are allegedly growing worried for her safety after his ex filed a restraining order against him and claimed she was being stalked by his private investigator.
"She loves Louis and he loves her. Their concern [when the two got married] was that Louie had a shady past and saw Teresa as his meal ticket. They were worried for Teresa — and still are," a source explained to an outlet.
The mom-of-four turned a blind eye to the drama even though it may take a toll on production for the next season of RHONJ.
"Margaret [Josephs] has made it clear that she does not feel safe filming around Louie," the source explained. "She said that she was going to get her lawyers involved and had threatened not to film with Louie."
Josephs has also claimed to be a victim of Ruelas' investigator, claiming he looked into her son even though he's never even appeared on the Bravo show — a discussion that went down on the Season 13 reunion.
A source said that when it comes to shooting scenes in the future, "the cast is still very much divided and there is still a lot of leftover tension from the reunion."