Tori Spelling Appears Unbothered at Halloween Horror Nights After Her Estranged Husband Dean McDermott Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Earlier this year, the Canada native shared an update about his relationship status — but then later deleted it from social media.

"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," the actor's statement read. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness. 🙏."