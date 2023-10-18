Tori Spelling Appears Unbothered at Halloween Horror Nights After Her Estranged Husband Dean McDermott Is Spotted With Mystery Woman
Tori Spelling doesn't seem bothered after her estranged husband, Dean McDermott, was seen with a mystery woman earlier this month.
The actress, 50, uploaded some fun photos of herself with her kids — sons Liam, 16, and Finn, 11, as well as daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 12 — via Instagram on Wednesday, October 18. (The former reality star's 6-year-old son Beau was not there.)
"Thank you @unistudios for our family yearly tradition of attending @horrornights . So excited that @hattie_mid and #finn could finally join @stella_mcdermott08 and @liammcdermott___ this year. We had best time! ‘Till next year… our fave horror season experience . #halloweenhorrornights," she captioned the pictures of herself posing with monsters
People were quick to comment on the blonde beauty's night out. One person wrote, "Wow looks like fun!! Great you all had a great time🎃🖤❤️," while another said, "One cute family! ❤️."
A third person added, "Awesome, beautiful and creepy at the same time! Love it! Have fun!🎃🧙♀️👻🧡💛❤🙌."
The sighting comes after McDermott, 56, was spotted holding hands with a woman, who was later identified as Lily Calo.
As OK! previously reported, the duo was seen entering the Department of Social Services West Valley office in Chatsworth, Calif., just before closing at 5 p.m.
Later on, a source told Entertainment Tonight: "Dean has been dating Lily, but it’s not super serious yet."
Earlier this year, the Canada native shared an update about his relationship status — but then later deleted it from social media.
"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," the actor's statement read. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness. 🙏."
Despite the tough time in their life, it seems like Spelling is staying positive.
"Tori is trying to stay busy and doing her best to set a good example for her kids and keep her family together. She has been trying to have a healthy and balanced co-parenting relationship with Dean," the source said. "Tori has been throwing herself back into work and trying to have a positive and healthy mindset all around."