Moving On: Dean McDermott Spotted Holding Hands With Mystery Woman After Split From Tori Spelling
Already back on the dating scene?
On Tuesday, October 10, Dean McDermott was spotted hand-in-hand with a mystery woman just four months after he and Tori Spelling allegedly split.
The duo was seen entering the Department of Social Services West Valley office in Chatsworth, Calif., just before closing at 5 p.m. The actor wore a black T-shirt, jeans and black boots, while his alleged new boo wore an army green jumpsuit and black sneakers.
As OK! previously reported, this outing came after McDermott and his family endured a rocky year as they dealt with his and Spelling’s supposed separation, financial woes and a black mold infestation.
Though the couple has yet to publicly confirm their breakup, the Canadian actor posted an announcement about their separation in June — however, it was quickly deleted just hours later.
"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," he wrote. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness 🙏."
McDermott is now allegedly living in a rental home with four other roommates, while the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress moved into a motorhome with their five children.
According to a source, the 56-year-old is apparently extremely embarrassed by Spelling’s decision to have the kids live in an RV.
“Dean is legit mortified, as are all of Tori’s friends,” the insider spilled. “They do not understand why she would be doing this unless for sympathy. She has money.”
He also was supposedly fuming that the blonde beauty has been turning down pals' offers for the family to stay with them.
“Dean does not think that the kids should be living like this and of course he is angry. He is furious at Tori because she is acting like a child,” the source said. “She had every opportunity to make this marriage work and instead, she fostered the narrative for years that she was done with Dean.”
According to another insider, Spelling has also turned down help from her millionaire mother, Candy Spelling.
"The mold situation [at her house] is real, but it has been difficult for her to find a place to stay during it because her financial situation is not great," the source claimed.
Despite their unconventional lodgings, the mother-of-five is "doing her best to make things work and take care of her kids" and has been trying to convince the children living at the trailer park is "a mini vacation rather than a living situation."
"Candy spent hours on the phone trying to find [a house]," they alleged. However, the reality TV star refused her mother’s assistance because she "wanted to live in a certain place."
"[It] is fine, they should live where they want to live," the insider added. "One of the problems is Tori doesn't speak to anyone on the phone. And Tori is trying to make Candy look like the bad guy. [Candy] found her a house, that's the last I heard."
