Tori Spelling Hospitalized for 4 Days After Split From Husband Dean McDermott: 'I'm Missing My Kiddos So Much'

It is not certain the mold problem is connected to Spelling's recent hospitalization, as she had since moved out of the fungus-infested home and was living in a $100-a-night motel with her children. She is currently living with her kids in a RV amid rumored ongoing financial struggles.

Aside from health and money woes, Spelling and her precious brood have also had to cope with some emotional disturbance after the mom-of-five shockingly split from McDermott in June after 18 years of marriage.

"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott, 56, expressed in an emotional Instagram post at the time.

However, he then deleted the social media upload. It's unclear where the actor has been staying as their house is treated.