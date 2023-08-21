Tori Spelling Hospitalized for 4 Days After Split From Husband Dean McDermott: 'I'm Missing My Kiddos So Much'
Tori Spelling has been plagued with an undisclosed medical matter.
On Sunday, August 20, the 50-year-old revealed she had spent at least four days hooked up to an IV in a hospital bed, away from her and her estranged husband Dean McDermott's five children: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6.
"4th day here and I’m missing my kiddos so much," the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress wrote in an Instagram Story, showing her hospital band and an IV drip inserted into the top of her hand.
"Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way," Spelling concluded, opting not to disclose the specific reason she has been under medical supervision since Thursday, August 17.
While the Scary Movie 2 star's mysterious illness remains unknown, it comes after Spelling discussed having to move out of her rental home with her five kids due to a mold issue.
"Our troubles are next-level with our MOLD problem and the house that’s been slowly killing us for 3 years," Spelling informed her followers back in May, noting, "my kids and [I] are so sick and can’t get well and our family needs help."
It is not certain the mold problem is connected to Spelling's recent hospitalization, as she had since moved out of the fungus-infested home and was living in a $100-a-night motel with her children. She is currently living with her kids in a RV amid rumored ongoing financial struggles.
Aside from health and money woes, Spelling and her precious brood have also had to cope with some emotional disturbance after the mom-of-five shockingly split from McDermott in June after 18 years of marriage.
"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott, 56, expressed in an emotional Instagram post at the time.
However, he then deleted the social media upload. It's unclear where the actor has been staying as their house is treated.