'She's Resilient': Tori Spelling's Brother Insists She Is 'Doing Well' Amid Financial Problems and Split From Dean McDermott
Tori Spelling’s brother, Randy Spelling, recently spilled about how she has been holding up since her family experienced a mold infestation, financial woes and a supposed split from husband Dean McDermott.
Randy, 45, shared that the actress, 50, has been trying her best after the brood moved into an RV.
“She's doing wonderful. One thing I'll say about Tori is she's creative, she's inventive, she's strong and she's resilient,” he said on Australia's The Morning Show. “Some people where I live would say being in an RV would be a vacation but then it gets sort of thrown out that there's homelessness.”
He continued: “We all struggle at times and she's finding her way. She's incredibly creative, strong and she's doing well right now.”
As OK! previously reported, in early August news broke that the Beverly Hills 90210 alum had moved herself and her five kids — Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 — into a mobile home on campgrounds in Ventura County, Calif.
A source revealed that Dean was embarrassed when he found out about the family’s new living situation.
“Dean is legit mortified, as are all of Tori’s friends,” the insider shared. “They do not understand why she would be doing this unless for sympathy. She has money.”
The 56-year-old was also allegedly fuming that the blonde beauty had been turning down offers to stay at friends' homes.
“Dean does not think that the kids should be living like this and of course he is angry. He is furious at Tori because she is acting like a child,” the source said. “She had every opportunity to make this marriage work and instead, she fostered the narrative for years that she was done with Dean.”
In June, Dean released an announcement via social media that the duo had decided to end their marriage, however, the post was deleted shortly after.
"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," he wrote. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness 🙏."
Despite this message, neither party has filed for divorce.
Amid all this drama, former costar Brian Austin Green was asked about Tori’s well-being at the Los Angeles premiere of FOX's Special Forces, and he too said she's "doing great."
"Tori is Tori… I understand that people go through things in life that are difficult so then they can come out of them… It's a catalyst for change… I think what she's going through right now is exactly that," the 50-year-old said.
"I think then she'll come out of it, and she'll come out of it a stronger person than she was before," he added.