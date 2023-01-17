Tori Spelling's Daughter Stella Enjoys Concert With Family After 'Terrifying' Hospitalization

Back in the swing of things! Last week, Tori Spelling's daughter Stella was hospitalized for hemiplegic migraines, but the mom-of-five revealed the 14-year-old is now doing "so much better," even attending a concert with family on Sunday, January 15.

The next day, the actress shared a few photos from the fun night, in which they were also joined by husband Dean McDermott, their son Liam, 15, and 17-year-old Lola Eustace, the daughter of McDermott's ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace. Jack McDermott, the 24-year-old son the actor shares with his ex, was in attendance as well.