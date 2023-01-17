Tori Spelling's Daughter Stella Enjoys Concert With Family After 'Terrifying' Hospitalization
Back in the swing of things! Last week, Tori Spelling's daughter Stella was hospitalized for hemiplegic migraines, but the mom-of-five revealed the 14-year-old is now doing "so much better," even attending a concert with family on Sunday, January 15.
The next day, the actress shared a few photos from the fun night, in which they were also joined by husband Dean McDermott, their son Liam, 15, and 17-year-old Lola Eustace, the daughter of McDermott's ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace. Jack McDermott, the 24-year-old son the actor shares with his ex, was in attendance as well.
"Oldest kiddos playdate…" Spelling captioned the pics, referencing that Beau, 5, Finn, 10, and Hattie, 11, stayed home. "Amazing 2023 @iheartradio ALTer EGO concert. Unbelievable line up!"
Fans were overjoyed to see Stella up and at 'em, as it was just a few days earlier that the former reality star, 49, went into detail about the "terrifying" health scare her daughter experienced.
"Signs of a Hemiplegic Migraine attack are similar to what would be presented in a stroke," explained the sTORI Telling author, noting symptoms include "sudden severe headache on one side of the brain, weakness, and numbness on one half of the body."
Though Spelling is "a migraine sufferer" herself, she "had no idea this type of migraine" existed.
The family outing is also a good sign for Spelling and McDermott's relationship, as they were rumored to be going through a trial separation last year. However, the Chopped Canada host, 56, went out of his way to patch things up.
"Tori is the love of his life, and Dean will tell anyone this. Dean is certain that his efforts are not going unnoticed because everything between him and Tori has improved," an insider spilled in the summer of 2022. "Dean tells his friends that they are in a good place right now and are both doing what they have to do to save their marriage."
McDermott's son Jack also admitted his mother was partially to blame for the drama, as he claimed she was spreading "information about my Dad, Step mom and my siblings" in addition to making "negative comments about our family and consistent attempts to malign his character."