'The Hits Just Keep Coming': Tori Spelling's Daughter Hospitalized Mere Weeks After Actress' Own Medical Scare

tori spelling photo daughter hospital bed
Source: @torispelling/instagram
By:

Jan. 12 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Get well soon! Tori Spelling revealed on the night of Tuesday, January 11, that her and husband Dean McDermott's daughter Stella was in the hospital for undisclosed reasons.

"The hits just keep coming," the mom-of-five wrote alongside a photo of the 14-year-old laying in a hospital bed with wires hooked up to her.

tori spelling daughter
Source: @torispelling/instagram

It's unclear what's behind the medical incident, though as OK! reported, the actress herself and a few of her kids have been experiencing a few health woes over the past month.

On December 21, the former reality star, 49, was hospitalized because she was having a "hard time breathing, high blood pressure and crazy dizziness."

spelling
Source: mega

"For all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am," she told haters who accused her of faking symptoms. "How about next time [you] take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness. Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare. I’m a hustler and a workaholic. I always choose work."

spelling
Source: @torispelling/instagram

Just one week later, 5-year-old son Beau fell ill for the second time in recent weeks, and she declared she "just can't catch a break."

Since several family members weren't feeling great over the holidays, they celebrated in the days afterwards.

"This morning Beau said 'Mom a Christmas miracle happened! The elves moved and it’s the day after Christmas. They always stop at Christmas!'" she wrote in a social media update. "I think with all the sickness we’ve had in the family in the last month we all wanted to keep Christmas going a little longer. Clearly our elves did too. Makes our family happy."

Source: OK!

Fortunately, Spelling, McDermott, 56, and the rest of their kids — they also share Liam, 15, Hattie, 11, and Finn, 10 — were in good spirits for New Year's Eve, noting they celebrated "as a family." Also present for the NYE festivties was 17-year-old Lola Eustace, the daughter of McDermott's ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

