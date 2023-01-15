OK Magazine
Tori Spelling Reveals Daughter Stella's Diagnosis After She Experienced 'Terrifying' Stroke-Like Symptoms

dean mcdermott calls wife tori spelling hotpp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 15 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Tori Spelling took to social media to provide an update after her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, suffered a "terrifying" health scare that left her hospitalized last week.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared an Instagram Story this weekend thanking "everyone for all the well wishes" and letting friends and followers know that Stella is already feeling "much better" since being diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines at the emergency room.

tori spelling daughter
Source: @TORISPELLING/INSTAGRAM

"It’s a condition that affects one side of the body," Spelling explained in the caption of a photo of her daughter laying down with their pet pooch.

"Signs of a Hemiplegic Migraine attack are similar to what would be presented in a stroke," she added, noting those symptoms include "sudden severe headache on one side of the brain, weakness, and numbness on one half of the body."

tori spelling children test positive covid
Source: mega

"It can be terrifying if you don't know what's happening or about this type of Migraine," she continued. "As a migraine sufferer my entire life I had no idea about this."

"Grateful to everyone at the ER. They were amazing and took great loving care of her," the True Tori personality concluded.

Tori Spelling
tori spelling
Source: mega

This comes only weeks after OK! reported Spelling was doing her best to keep her mood high despite the entire family being hit yet another with a poorly timed illness.

"Hope everyone had a very Merry Christmas. Still very much in the Christmas spirit today," the 49-year-old captioned a video showing off her beautiful holiday-themed decorations throughout her home.

Source: OK!

The mom-of-five — who also shares Liam, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5, with husband Dean McDermott — revealed her youngest even got a "Christmas miracle" when their Elf on a Shelf mysteriously "moved" even though it was the day after Christmas.

"I think with all the sickness we’ve had in the family in the last month we all wanted to keep Christmas going a little longer," she continued. "Clearly our elves did too. Makes our family happy."

