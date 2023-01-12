Tori Spelling Has 'Mommy & Me Selfie Photoshoot' With 5-Year-Old Son Beau — See The Sweet Snaps
Mom-of-five Tori Spelling took some time out of her hectic schedule to dote on her and Dean McDermott's youngest child, 5-year-old son Beau. On Tuesday, January 11, the actress uploaded a collage of snaps to her Instagram Story, showing the "mommy and me bathroom selfie shoot" they did while out for a family dinner.
The actress also noted the tot was an adventurous eater that night, posting a pic of him with the caption, "He literally ate the entire salmon skin and all!"
As OK! reported, Spelling raved over the fare they tasted at Ember & Rye in Carlsbad, Calif., calling it a "brilliant family feast ... Quite literally one of the most amazing all around foodie family meals we’ve ever had."
"This meal turned even our super picky eaters around! The service was so kind and patient with our large brood," added the former reality star, who noted "the unique flavor combos ... prompted really great family conversations," causing the kids to put down their phones for once.
The rest of the couple's kids — Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, and Finn, 10 — were at the restaurant too, as was Lola Eustace, the 17-year-old daughter of McDermott's ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.
- Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Indulge In 'Family Feast' With All Of Their Children After Repairing Broken Marriage
- Tori Spelling Says She 'Celebrated' New Year's Eve 'As A Family' After Squashing Rumors Of Marital Trouble — See Photo
- Tori Spelling 'Can't Catch A Break' While Continuing To Care For Her & Dean McDermott's Sick Kids
The Beverly Hills, 90210 scene-stealer revealed Lola was living with them last month. "We have a big blended family right now," she told Bethenny Frankel during an episode of the entrepreneur's "ReWives" podcast. "The more, the merrier!”
Her declaration comes after much family turmoil, as McDermott and Eustace's 24-year-old son, Jack Montgomery McDermott, revealed last month that his own mother was making false claims about Spelling.
"Since my parents' divorce in 2006, I have rarely spoken out as I preferred to stay out of it," he noted. "Unfortunately, due to my mother's recent decision to spread information about my Dad, Step mom and my siblings I am no longer able to stay silent."
Jack explained they had a good dynamic for years, but his mother's recent allegations have "driven a wedge between our two families and created a divide I am not capable of mending."
"From my mother, I ask that you please respect me, and my blended family. Please avoid creating any additional strain on our family dynamic," Jack concluded. "These past few years have been nothing but peace and happiness, and I ask that we continue to try and keep it that way."