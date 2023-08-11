What Is Tori Spelling's Net Worth? Actress' Bank Account Has Drastically Dwindled Over the Years

The star’s finances have become a hot topic of late as she took her five kids to stay at a $100-a-night motel and then a RV park while her home is being treated for mold.

However, insiders claimed her mother, Candy Spelling, offered to rent a place for the brood, but the actress allegedly shot it down.

"[It] is fine, they should live where they want to live," a source told a news outlet. "One of the problems is Tori doesn't speak to anyone on the phone. And Tori is trying to make Candy look like the bad guy. [Candy] found her a house, that's the last I heard."