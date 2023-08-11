What Is Tori Spelling's Net Worth? Actress' Bank Account Has Drastically Dwindled Over the Years
She may have come from a world of wealth, but Tori Spelling’s bank account has drastically dwindled over the years.
In fact, her current net worth reportedly stands at just $250,000.
The star earned the bulk of her cash as she rose to fame via Beverly Hills, 90210, and when she returned for the sequel series — in which she also acted as a producer — she earned $85,000 per episode for the six-part show.
She and husband Dean McDermott also had a run on reality television, and the blonde beauty has released multiple memoirs that hit the New York Times' bestseller list.
The star’s finances have become a hot topic of late as she took her five kids to stay at a $100-a-night motel and then a RV park while her home is being treated for mold.
However, insiders claimed her mother, Candy Spelling, offered to rent a place for the brood, but the actress allegedly shot it down.
"[It] is fine, they should live where they want to live," a source told a news outlet. "One of the problems is Tori doesn't speak to anyone on the phone. And Tori is trying to make Candy look like the bad guy. [Candy] found her a house, that's the last I heard."
Meanwhile, Tori’s husband — who deleted a June Instagram post in which he claimed they were getting divorced — hasn’t been seen with the family at the motel or the RV park, leading some to think she’s doing it "for sympathy."
"Dean does not think that the kids should be living like this and of course he is angry. He is furious at Tori because she is acting like a child," one source shared with a news outlet. "She had every opportunity to make this marriage work and instead, she fostered the narrative for years that she was done with Dean."
While some would assume Tori had her inheritance from late father Aaron Spelling to fall back on, it's reported he gave the bulk of his $500 million estate to wife Candy, with his offspring receiving only $800,000.
The Messyness co-host has also endured legal trouble for the way she handles her finances, as she's been hit with more than one unpaid credit card bill and tax liens.