Tori Spelling's Realtor Reacts to Release of Horrific Text Exchange After Being 'Publicly Shamed'

The real estate agent Tori Spelling contacted when she was looking to move after finding "extreme mold" infestation in her family home is speaking out following the release of their horrific text exchange.

Days after Spelling posted a screenshot of her messages with Los Angeles realtor Robert Vinson, of Vinson Group Real Estate, to her Instagram Story on Friday, July 21, Vinson explained to a news outlet that he responded to her in the rather harsh way he had because he didn't believe it was actually the Beverly Hills, 90210 star.