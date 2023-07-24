Tori Spelling's Realtor Reacts to Release of Horrific Text Exchange After Being 'Publicly Shamed'
The real estate agent Tori Spelling contacted when she was looking to move after finding "extreme mold" infestation in her family home is speaking out following the release of their horrific text exchange.
Days after Spelling posted a screenshot of her messages with Los Angeles realtor Robert Vinson, of Vinson Group Real Estate, to her Instagram Story on Friday, July 21, Vinson explained to a news outlet that he responded to her in the rather harsh way he had because he didn't believe it was actually the Beverly Hills, 90210 star.
“Celebrity impersonation is rabid in Hollywood. As a real estate broker I have a fiduciary responsibility to be certain of the identity of the person we are dealing with," the agent explained to a publication via email. "Ms. Spelling texted me asking for a one month rental."
He continued, "Concerned that I was dealing with a scam I texted ‘How can I confirm it is you.' I never received a call back from the text. I am now being publicly shamed for my due diligence."
“I sent Ms. Spelling the following text after being bombarded with vulgar messages from her followers: I am sorry about the message: I was raised by a single mother and understand the challenges you are dealing with. When you did not call me I thought I was being spoofed by someone who was pretending to be you," Vinson concluded.
In the shocking back-and-forth, Vinson sent Spelling a text that read, "Feel free to call," as he was testing to see whether Spelling was who she claimed to be. After not hearing from her for two hours, he sent a message to Spelling that was likely meant for another recipient.
"The latest bizarre inquiry," he wrote, to which Spelling replied: "I'm sorry?"
"Im assuming that wasn't meant for me," Spelling sent in a separate text.
Vinson responded: “It is more for Karen. Tori Spelling has been asking for a 1 month rental. If you follow her situation on TMZ it is all amusing.”
“This is Tori Spelling,” she answered. “Wow! Human empathy and kindness prevails. Kids in crisis is amusing.”
Alongside a screenshot of their chat, Spelling added a scathing message targeted at Vinson: “And this human is a father! I guess I hold out too much hope that people lead by kindness. Shame on you Robert Vinson @vinsongroup real estate! My 5 kids are going thru Mold poisoning and we need a home and this is how you treat people? Mocking their situation?”
Spelling has been dealing with her mold problem for months now, as she explained in May that she would look for another place to stay until they can "grasp what to do." The mother-of-five has been staying in a staying in a $100-a-night motel with her brood amid the family's mold issue and her split from Dean McDermott.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
People received the email from the real estate agent.