Mother-Daughter Dilemma: Tori Spelling Turned Down Millionaire Mom Candy's Offer to Provide Housing Despite Currently Living in RV
A family feud.
According to a recent source, Tori Spelling turned down her millionaire mother's offer to provide housing for her and her five children after the family was spotted living in a $100 a night motel and an RV over the last few weeks.
"The mold situation [at her house] is real, but it has been difficult for her to find a place to stay during it because her financial situation is not great," the insider told a news outlet referencing Tori's claims that her family had fallen ill due to the mold in their rental home.
The blonde beauty is "doing her best to make things work and take care of her kids," and has tried her best to make her kids believe their stay at the trailer park is "a mini vacation rather than a living situation."
"Candy spent hours on the phone trying to find [a house]," the source alleged of the famously feuding mother-daughter duo. However, Tori supposedly turned down the matriarch's offer because she "wanted to live in a certain place."
"[It] is fine, they should live where they want to live," the insider added. "One of the problems is Tori doesn't speak to anyone on the phone. And Tori is trying to make Candy look like the bad guy. [Candy] found her a house, that's the last I heard."
Over the last few decades, the Beverly Hills 90210 alum's relationship with her mom, Candy Spelling, has been extremely rocky. The star famously only received $800k out of her father's $600 million estate following his passing in 2006 as Candy alleged Tori had issues with spending money.
Following the death of her uber-rich dad, Candy spoke out about her relationship with Tori.
"My daughter one day decided that she wasn't speaking to my husband, myself and my son, and that’s how it’s continued for the last, oh gosh, four or five years," she said of the reality TV personality. "And it was sad. That's what killed my husband, actually. He just didn't want to live after that. He [had] just done everything he could possibly do for his daughter, and she wanted no part of him once he couldn't do anything for her."
