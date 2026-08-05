Towel-Clad Kylie Jenner Pouts in Bed and Shows Off Her Slim Figure in Sultry Summer Photos: 'I Love Being a Princess'

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Kylie Jenner feels like royalty! On Tuesday, August 4, the mother-of-two took to her Instagram Story to share a scandalous selfie.

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Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner stripped down to her towel for one of the photos.

In the photo, Jenner was lying down in bed with headphones on, wearing nothing but a towel. She relaxed with a face mask and left her long black locks loose. For the Story post, she wrote, "i loooove being a princess" in a green font, placed above her head. In another upload, she reposted a sultry selfie wearing a cheetah-print, off-the-shoulder top that showed off her famous curves and toned stomach. She shared the carousel, with the bed selfie included, to her Instagram one day later on Wednesday, August 5. Throughout the rest of the photo dump, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star paired the tiny top with low-rise black pants and black flip-flop heels. Once again leaving her hair down, she opted for light glam makeup.

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Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner's friends and fans showed their love in the comments section.

She captioned the post, "summer is so fun," with friends and fans alike rushing to the comments section. "Exactly!" commented her close friend Hailey Bieber, while her other bestie Stassie Karanikolaou wrote, "perfect princess." Her famous sisters even chimed in on the post, with Khloé Kardashian saying, "You’re so fun," and Kim Kardashian penning, "SO FUN!!!" "Obsessed," said one fan. Another claimed, "it’s a khy summer," with the designer confirming her silk top is available on Khy's website.

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Kylie Jenner Goes Braless in Khy

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner took another selfie in a silk top designed by her clothing company, Khy.

Just yesterday, Kylie ditched her bra to pose on her clothing brand's Instagram wearing the most recent Khy drop. In the photos, the star went braless in a black dress with a plunging neckline that put her cleavage front and center. She also chose to keep her makeup minimal for the photos and wore her long black hair down once more. The low-cut ensemble is part of her most recent Leo Capsule Collection, which dropped on the storefront in late July and is said to include "pieces (that) feel like late summer." The makeup mogul originally launched the brand in 2023, but announced a rebrand of the company in 2026.

'I Think Everything Is a Learning Process'

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner recently 'refreshed' Khy aiming to create more 'permanent' pieces.