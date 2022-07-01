Back To Normal? Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Laughs With Friends During Late Night Instagram Live Amid Father's Hospitalization
Travis Barker's daughter Alabama seemed to be in a better mood amid her dad's hospitalization. The 16-year-old went live on Instagram in the early morning hours of Friday, July 1, with a group of friends who seemed to be making her laugh in the midst of all of the family drama.
According to Page Six, after a viewer asked Alabama why she was awake at 4 a.m., she replied she just ordered take out. However, the blonde beauty did not address how her dad is doing after being taken into the E.R. due to pancreatitis.
TRAVIS BARKER'S DAUGHTER ALABAMA BY ROCKER'S SIDE IN L.A. AS SON LANDON JOINS MGK ON STAGE AMID DAD'S HOSPITALIZATION
The live stream did not last long as the famous offspring told followers that she had “to get off."
As OK! previously reported, Travis was admitted to the West Hills hospital in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, June 28, with his wife Kourtney Kardashian, by his side. The cause of Travis' issues stemmed from pancreatitis, which was triggered by a colonoscopy.
The condition can cause inflammation of the pancreas, with symptoms such as nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting. The Blink-182 rocker, 46, was seen being transported on a stretcher and taken in and out of an ambulance before reaching the hospital to be examined.
FROM SURGERIES TO EXPERIENCING PTSD: TRAVIS BARKER'S COUNTLESS HEALTH WOES OVER THE YEARS
Alabama, along with her stepsister, Atiana De La Hoya, gave fans an update on their dad's condition and thanked everyone for their kind words of love and support. "Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love, I appreciate you and love all of you," the social media sensation penned alongside a photo of her holding the musician's hand.
"Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time. It is heard, felt and appreciated xx," Atiana, whose biological father is Oscar De La Hoya, added.
Leading up to the emergency situation, an insider revealed the musician had been "complaining of cramps" before the diagnosis. "Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were," the source noted. “Kourtney won’t leave his side."