'Confident' Travis Kelce Got Billy Eichner's Name Wrong During a Party 'Full of the Most Famous People in the World'

Composite photo of Travis Kelce and Billy Eichner.
Source: MEGA

Billy Eichner recalled Travis Kelce coming up to him at a party and giving him a 'bro-y pat on my shoulder.'

By:

Dec. 6 2024, Published 1:29 p.m. ET

Travis Kelce is — kinda — a fan of Billy Eichner.

On the Thursday, December 5, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian, 46, hilariously recalled the moment the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, got his name wrong at Madonna’s New Year’s Eve party.

Source: MEGA

Billy Eichner immediately saw Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift when he arrived at Madonna's New Year's Eve party.

Eichner said he noticed Kelce and his pop star girlfriend, Taylor Swift, “standing in the center of the” party when he arrived. Later in the night, the Billy on the Street star received “a very strong, like, bro-y pat on my shoulder” from a “masculine man.”

The actor remembered having to “look up” when he turned around to see the 6’5” football player in front of him.

“In a very loud booming voice in a house full of the most famous people in the world, Travis Kelce looks at me and says, ‘Jimmy on the Motherf------’ Street,’ I love you, man,” the Bros actor told host Jimmy Kimmel.

Though Kelce made a mistake, Eichner said the Grotesquerie star was “beaming” and “so happy” to introduce himself.

Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce called Billy Eichner 'Jimmy' in a 'very loud booming voice.'

“He said it with such confidence that I could not bring myself to correct him,” Eichner confessed, noting the “lovely” athlete spoke to him multiple times that night.

As OK! previously reported, Kelce has reached a whole new level of fame this year due to his romance with Swift.

The pair’s love affair has grown more serious since they started seeing each other in the summer of 2023. Most recently, the duo even spent Thanksgiving as a couple, according to a source.

"Taylor and Travis had a great Thanksgiving together with their families," the insider spilled, noting how the “Cruel Summer” singer’s parents, Scott Swift and Andrea Swift, were present at the event. "It's the first Thanksgiving they celebrated together."

Source: MEGA

Billy Eichner said Travis Kelce was 'lovely' despite the athlete getting his name wrong.

"Taylor and her family were excited to host the Kelces this year. [Travis' brother] Jason [Kelce] was there with his family and kids too. It was very festive and special," the source added.

Another insider revealed Taylor’s brood approves of her relationship with Travis.

“The whole family is already crazy about him,” they said, adding that Scott is particularly fond of his potential son-in-law.

Scott reportedly gushed “about how much he loves Travis for [his daughter]” on a flight in October.

Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in the summer of 2023.

The report claimed the patriarch believes “out of all of her boyfriends in the last 12 years… Travis has made the biggest impact.”

