Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift the 'Best Performer' as Athlete and Adam Sandler Rave Over Her Talent and Kindness
Though Adam Sandler made a guest appearance on the Wednesday, August 28, episode of Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast to dish on the Chiefs star's role in Happy Gilmore 2, the men spent a chunk of their time raving over their mutual adoration for Taylor Swift.
"By the way what a girl. What a girl," the comedian expressed of Travis' girlfriend.
"You know it. Best performer out here," the tight end, 34, replied.
The dad-of-two explained that he first started listening to the Grammy winner's music because of his and wife Jackie's daughters, Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 15.
"I think I was shooting Grown Ups or That’s My Boy or something in Massachusetts, and the kids were little and we’re listening to Taylor Swift. And we’re listening to every song," he recalled. "It was one of the first times that you listen to every song on the record. Like, when I was a kid, I think The Beatles you did that with, maybe Elton John."
"I love listening to her in the car. I love what she had to say, every message, every melody, the production, how cool she was," the Big Daddy star continued. "What she meant to young girls, what she means to women. What she means to guys doing the right thing in life."
Adam, 57, also dished on his family's interaction with Taylor, 34, when they met her, revealing the blonde beauty took a moment to chat to his girls "about their about their movie [You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah] and she talked about what she liked in it."
"She just floors my family. Floors them!" the Saturday Night Live alum insisted, noting he too gets "nervous" around the "Karma" crooner "because I don’t wanna f------ blow it for my kids and say something stupid."
Adam even mentioned that his loved ones adore watching Taylor and the athlete's romance play out, spilling, "My God was my family like, ‘Yes! Look how good they are together! He’s a gentleman, and she’s having so much fun with it.'"
"Anytime Taylor’s laughing with you my whole f------ family’s like high-fiving," the movie star confessed.
Taylor and Travis went public with their romance in September 2023 when she attended one of his Kansas City Chiefs games, and they've been going strong ever since.
Most recently, the two were seen hanging out at her Rhode Island mansion with a group of their friends, including Travis' brother, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid and Channing Tatum.
Travis' first game of the new NFL season is in Missouri on the night of Thursday, September 5, and though it hasn't been confirmed that the songwriter will be in attendance, she went to a total of 13 Chiefs games last season, including their victory at the Super Bowl.