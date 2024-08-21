OK Magazine
Taylor Swift Fans Think Her New Music Video Features Travis Kelce and the Diamond Bracelet He Gifted Her

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and a screenshot from her music video
Source: mega;@taylorswift/youtube

Did Travis Kelce make his music video debut?

Aug. 21 2024, Updated 2:15 p.m. ET

Nothing gets past Swifties!

After Taylor Swift dropped the music video for her track "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," fans dissected every scene and shared their belief that her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, may have made a quick appearance in the video.

taylor swift fans think travis kelce makes appearance music video
Source: @taylorswift/youtube

Taylor Swift fans think Travis Kelce can be seen sitting at a desk in the background of this music video scene.

The moment in question comes as the "Cruel Summer" singer, 34, was rehearsing for her tour in a warehouse, where on the side sitting at a table is a man with short hair and a beard that resembles the 34-year-old athlete's stature and look before he started growing out his locks.

"Travis Kelce making it into a Taylor Swift music video in his rookie year? 😆," one person tweeted, while another fan wrote, "Omg Travis Kelce’s music video debut."

While it's unclear if Kelce is actually the man in the clip, fans also thought the blonde beauty paid tribute to him by seemingly wearing the bracelet he once bought her.

In one scene, the Grammy winner is kneeling on the ground with a piece of jewelry on her wrist. The piece Kelce gifted her is said to be made of 14K yellow gold and diamonds and was custom designed to feature the phrase "TnT," which stands for Travis and Taylor.

It would make sense for the "New Heights" podcast co-host to appear in this music video since before she played the tune at one of her concerts, he came on stage dressed as one of her dancers and participated in a skit.

taylor swift fans think travis kelce makes appearance music video
Source: mega

The athlete gifted Swift a matching diamond bracelet, which she appears to be wearing in the music video.

Taylor Swift
While the lovebirds had to spend several weeks apart due to their respective busy schedules, Swift is now on a two-month hiatus from her tour.

With her free time, a source predicted she'll spend hours at the athlete's home in Missouri, which he's "done what he can to" make it "feel like home" for his leading lady.

taylor swift fans think travis kelce makes appearance music video
Source: mega

The couple made their romance public in September 2023.

"She’s had the time of her life performing all over the world but is looking forward to just nesting during her tour’s two-month hiatus," the insider noted. "She can’t wait to root Travis on at Kansas City Chiefs home games and really focus on him without having one foot out the door."

Though the duo has yet to comment on engagement rumors, a separate insider hinted the two will likely walk down the aisle one day.

"Taylor sees herself marrying Travis, but she’s not pushing it because she knows what their future holds," the source explained. "Travis is in it for the long haul, too. He’s been ready to pop the question for a while."

