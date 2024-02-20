Ed Kelce Teases Possibility of Son Travis Joining Girlfriend Taylor Swift in Australia for Next Set of Eras Tour Shows
Sydney, Australia, could be graced with not only the presence of Taylor Swift, but her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, too.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end's father, Ed Kelce, appeared on the Monday, February 19, episode of Australia's The Today Show, where he hinted at the possibility his son could join Swift Down Under amid her upcoming set of performances for The Eras Tour.
"I don't know, I'd heard a rumor to that, and I've gotta call into him, I wouldn't be surprised if he does," Ed revealed with a seemingly knowing smirk spread across his face.
Flying far to support their partner isn't something Taylor and Travis, both 34, have hesitated to do for one another. In November 2023, Travis flew to Argentina to cheer on the "Love Story" singer at one of her concerts, while the 14-time Grammy winner jetted from Tokyo to Las Vegas to watch her boyfriend win Super Bowl LVIII earlier this month, before hopping back on her private plane to make it to Melbourne for her most recent string of shows.
Aside from teasing his son's upcoming schedule, Ed couldn't help but gush over the blonde beauty dating his youngest kid.
"I think she's very down to earth, a very grounded person," the dad-of-two admitted of Taylor. "When you consider all the attention and adulation that follows her, it's kind of remarkable that she is just like the girl next door. That's the only way I can put it really."
Ed proceeded to retell what seems to be one of his favorite stories of Taylor from the very first time they met, when he watched the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker walking around a private suite at one of Travis' games and collecting people's plates and cups in an effort to help clean up.
"I don't know who else noticed it but I did. And I've met her folks so I know why she does stuff like that, that's just the way she was raised," Ed shared, applauding Taylor's parents, Scott and Andrea, for their great parenting.
He concluded: "She is the least bit obsessed with her fame, she accepts it and she loves what she does, very hard worker, very shrewd businesswoman, she puts everything into these shows."
Travis' whole family, including his mom, Donna, and brother, Jason, have had nothing but nice things to say about Taylor ever since she and the Chiefs tight end went public with their relationship in September 2023.
After spending time with Taylor at the Chiefs Super Bowl after-party, Jason even went as far as describing the "Enchanted" singer and his brother as "two people in love."
Donna has also been supportive of Travis' highly-publicized relationship and was seen sitting with Taylor at many of his games throughout the 2023-2024 season.