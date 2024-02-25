Travis Kelce Parties Alongside Patrick Mahomes at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas After Returning From Loved-Up Weekend in Sydney With Taylor Swift: Photos
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes know how to party!
On Saturday, February 24, the Kansas City Chiefs players tore up the dance floor at the XS nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas alongside EDM star Marshmello. This wild outing came just hours after the boyfriend of Taylor Swift landed in Sin City following his visit to the pop star in Sydney, Australia.
Clips from social media showed the 34-year-old busting a move at the DJ booth while singing along to songs such as Queen's track, "We Are The Champions" and even his significant other’s single “Love Story.”
The athlete riled up the crowd in a yellow and navy short sleeve button down and matching navy pants alongside his many Super Bowl winning teammates.
This fun filled night came just after Kelce and Swift were spotted fitting on one last date in Australia before he headed back to the states.
According to Page Six, the duo was seen walking around the Sydney marina before he jetted out. The tight end and the “Dress” singer kept it casual in T-shirts and shorts as they held hands.
They appeared to be walking towards a boat, where they likely had a romantic floating rendezvous.
This was not the only outing the lovebirds had while in the far away continent, as they were spotted at the Sydney Zoo, where they held and pet Koalas. Additionally, Kelce attended Swift’s Friday, February 23, performance of her Eras Tour while wearing tons of friendship bracelets and a fun blue T-shirt.
Swift even pointed at Kelce when she sang the lyric “That’s my man” from her song “Willow.”
As OK! previously reported, Kelce flew back to the Nevada city to celebrate his team’s February 11 Super Bowl win.
At the time, Swift, whom he has been dating since July 2023, flew all the way from Japan, where she was playing her shows at the time, to attend the big game.
In a video from the celebratory evening, Kelce was seen telling Swift, “Thank you for coming, baby.”
“Thank you for the support. Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best, baby,” he continued in the Inside the NFL footage.
The power couple were later seen partying at XS Nightclub and even stayed up till 5 a.m. in the VIP section.
Other celebrities in attendance included: Miles Teller, Blake Lively, Brittany Mahomes, Jason Kelce and Winnie Harlow.