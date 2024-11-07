'This Could Have Been Rescheduled': Travis Kelce Criticized for Posting Football Photos the Same Day Donald Trump Won the Election
On Wednesday, November 6, Travis Kelce posted photos to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' eighth straight win, but since his upload came on the same day that controversial Republican Donald Trump was confirmed to have won the 2024 election, some Instagram users thought it was in poor taste.
"Love you but feel like maybe this could have been rescheduled to post any day but today," one fan commented, while another said, "read the room, sis."
"Travis pls not right now we’re mourning," echoed a third individual on his post, which was captioned "Arrowhead at night 🏟️🔥🔥."
On the other hand, plenty of supporters told those complaining that the tight end's post was a much-needed distraction from the political drama.
"He's an NFL player, his team is undefeated. He has every right to celebrate another win," said one person, while another wrote, "it’s a nice timeline cleanse."
Others pointed out that he may not control every post that goes up on his account.
- Megyn Kelly Praises Donald Trump for His 'Smart' Decision to Publicly 'Attack' Taylor Swift
- The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Mocks 'Thirsty' Donald Trump for Claiming He Did More for Taylor Swift Than President Joe Biden
- Taylor Swift Is the Only One Who Can Beat Donald Trump in the 2024 Election, 'The View' Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Insists
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kelce, 35, has not revealed who he voted for in the election, though girlfriend Taylor Swift, 34, voiced her support for Kamala Harris after the vice president's September debate against Trump, 78.
"If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most," she told fans via Instagram.
"As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country. Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site," she continued. "It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter."
"The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth," she said. "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election."
"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," the Grammy winner continued. "I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice."
Unsurprisingly, the former host of The Apprentice took to Truth Social a few days later to write, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.""