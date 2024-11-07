or
'This Could Have Been Rescheduled': Travis Kelce Criticized for Posting Football Photos the Same Day Donald Trump Won the Election

Composite photo of Travis Kelce and Donald Trump
Travis Kelce's post about the Kansas City Chiefs' win on Monday, November 5, was met with backlash.

By:

Nov. 7 2024, Published 3:42 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, November 6, Travis Kelce posted photos to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' eighth straight win, but since his upload came on the same day that controversial Republican Donald Trump was confirmed to have won the 2024 election, some Instagram users thought it was in poor taste.

travis kelce criticized posting football photos same day donald trump won election
Some Instagram users criticized Travis Kelce for celebrating his team's win on the same day the election results were confirmed.

"Love you but feel like maybe this could have been rescheduled to post any day but today," one fan commented, while another said, "read the room, sis."

"Travis pls not right now we’re mourning," echoed a third individual on his post, which was captioned "Arrowhead at night 🏟️🔥🔥."

travis kelce criticized posting football photos same day donald trump won election
Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election against Kamala Harris.

On the other hand, plenty of supporters told those complaining that the tight end's post was a much-needed distraction from the political drama.

"He's an NFL player, his team is undefeated. He has every right to celebrate another win," said one person, while another wrote, "it’s a nice timeline cleanse."

Others pointed out that he may not control every post that goes up on his account.

Kelce, 35, has not revealed who he voted for in the election, though girlfriend Taylor Swift, 34, voiced her support for Kamala Harris after the vice president's September debate against Trump, 78.

"If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most," she told fans via Instagram.

travis kelce criticized posting football photos same day donald trump won election
The athlete's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, voiced her support for Kamala Harris.

"As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country. Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site," she continued. "It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter."

"The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth," she said. "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election."

travis kelce criticized posting football photos same day donald trump won election
Kelce and the superstar began dating in the summer of 2023.

"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," the Grammy winner continued. "I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice."

Unsurprisingly, the former host of The Apprentice took to Truth Social a few days later to write, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.""

