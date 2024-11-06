or
Travis Kelce Commends Brother Jason for Apologizing Over Phone-Smashing Incident: 'That's Not Who You Are'

Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce discussed the former's phone-smashing incident on the most recent episode of their 'New Heights' podcast.

Nov. 6 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Brotherly love! On the Wednesday, November 6, episode of Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end came to his sibling's defense as they discussed the dad-of-three smashing a heckler's phone the weekend prior.

Travis Kelce defended brother Jason for smashing a heckler's phone to the ground.

"I know it’s weighing on you, brother," shared Travis. "That s--- sucks."

"You shouldn’t feel this much. Obviously the scrutiny and media view on it and everybody passing around the video out there, I think that’s gonna make it a bigger situation than I think what it really is," the Grotesquerie actor continued.

Jason grabbed the heckler's phone for calling his brother a slur and dissing Taylor Swift.

Travis, 35, noted that his big sibling, 37, "had some f------ clown come up to you and talk about your family and you reacted in a way that was defending your family."

"You might have used some words that you regret using and that’s a situation that you just gotta kind of learn from and own," Travis spilled, referring to how the former Philadelphia Eagles star used the same slur the heckler called Travis.

Travis also commended Jason for apologizing for his actions one day later on ESPN's Monday night football broadcast.

"You speaking about it shows how sincere you are to a lot of people in this world … especially what you said on Monday night that you don’t choose hate. That’s just not who you are," he explained. "I love you, brother. I think you said that perfectly."

The dad-of-three apologized the next day for his behavior.

As OK! reported, a Penn State Student was teasing Jason as a crowd made their way to a PSU home football game when the heckler crossed the line and spewed, "Hey, Kelce — How does it feel your brother is a f----- for dating Taylor Swift?"

Jason responded by taking the man's phone and smashing it into the cement, proceeding to pick it up and take it with him. In another moment, the two started arguing, with Jason telling the heckler, "Who's the f----- now?"

The following day, the NFL alum apologized for his words on live TV.

"I’m not happy with anything that took place. I’m not proud of it. In a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate and I just don’t think that’s a productive thing," he admitted on Monday, November 4. "I don’t think it leads to discourse and it’s not the right way to go about things. In that moment, I fell to a level I shouldn’t have."

Jason retired from the NFL after the 2023 season.

"The bottom line is, I try to live my life by the golden rule; that’s what I’ve always been taught," Jason continued. "I try to treat people with common decency and respect and I’m going to keep doing that moving forward."

