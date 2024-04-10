Travis Kelce Says He's 'Flying High' Amid 'Fun' Romance With Taylor Swift: 'I Don't Know How the F--- I Did It'
Travis Kelce is still in awe of his relationship with girlfriend Taylor Swift!
On the Wednesday, April 10, episode of the Kansas City tight end and brother Jason Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights,” the 34-year-old gushed over his romance while chatting with guest Lil Dicky.
“It’s fun. I’m having a blast in life, baby. Just flying high, enjoying it all,” the athlete said. “Bringing new lives to the football world, opening the football world up to new things.”
The 36-year-old comedian went on to share his approval of the high-profile love affair, saying, “I think it’s the best thing ever. Honestly, my take on it — not that you wanna spend time talking about it for the 5,000th time — but like, I just think there’s something that just makes everyone feel like the world is kind of like high school. Your most popular pop star, beloved musician, somehow met the most popular, beloved athlete and they actually fell in love.”
Lil Dicky noted how anyone who trashes the relationship is a “bitter loser.”
“But I think a lot of people who would maybe expect to hate on it actually love it and they acknowledge they love it because there’s something so American about it,” the rapper continued. “There’s something just classic about it.”
Travis noted how he is still shocked he was able to pull the pop princess, saying: “I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports. So I don’t know how the f--- I did it.”
The duo’s romance first began when the football star revealed how he wanted to meet Swift while attending her Kansas City Eras Tour concert.
“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis told Jason on their “New Heights” podcast in July 2023. “So I was a little butthurt, I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”
Travis added, “She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out.”
After making their debut as a couple in September 2023, Travis tried not to say too much about the romance while on the podcast.
“What’s real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives,” he told fans. “She’s not in the media as much as I am, doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows.”
Since the NFL season ended and Swift’s tour schedule showed down, the pair have been spending a lot of time together. The “Dress” singer and the three-time Super Bowl winner were most recently spotted celebrating Easter in Pennsylvania with Travis’ family shortly after they returned from their tropical vacation in the Bahamas.