Babies on the Brain? Travis Kelce Reveals What He Wants to Name His Kid Amid Whirlwind Romance With Taylor Swift

By:

Apr. 3 2024, Published 1:17 p.m. ET

Does Travis Kelce have baby fever?

On the Wednesday, April 3, episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end jokingly shared a potential name for his future kid while speaking with guest Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating in July 2023.

While talking about the actor’s famous career, Travis said, “I might name my first kid Conan. I might,” referencing Schwarzenegger's 1982 hit Conan the Barbarian.

The comment came just days after Travis and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, spent Easter with Jason, his wife, Kylie Kelce, and their kids, Bennie, 1, Elliotte, 3 and Wyatt, 4, in Pennsylvania.

The power couple traveled from L.A. to the Keystone State on the morning of March 31 to enjoy the spring holiday with Travis’ family, according to a source.

Photos obtained by Daily Mail showcased the couple's black SUV parked in the driveway of the 36-year-old former Philadelphia Eagles player’s home — which is set on an acre of land with a large wraparound porch, patio and a swimming pool.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were recently spotted vacationing in the Bahamas.

Swift has seemingly been well integrated into Travis’ brood since they began dating in July 2023.

While appearing on the Monday, April 1, episode of Today, Kylie, who married Jason in 2018, gushed over the duo’s romance.

Travis Kelce has repeatedly traveled to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Travis Kelce
"Ultimately, if Trav is happy we’re happy," the 32-year-old raved. "We are always cheering on Uncle Trav, it’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field, but it’s been amazing."

Jason's kids seemingly have had Travis’ mind set on his and Taylor's future, as in addition to his comment to Schwarzenegger, on the March 20 episode of the “New Heights” podcast, he made yet another remark about having children.

Taylor Swift attended the 2024 Super Bowl to watch Travis Kelce.

On the episode, Travis and Jason — who are 6'5" and 6'3", respectively — joked about their heights and fathering a "lab grown NBA player," when the 34-year-old suddenly blurted, "Can't wait til I f------ make one," and awkwardly trailed off as he quickly took a sip of his drink.

In addition to integrating each other into their families, Taylor and Travis have been traveling all over in support of each other.

In February, Taylor flew from Japan to Las Vegas in order to catch her beau play in the 2024 Super Bowl. From there, Travis took a trip to Singapore to catch two of the pop star’s Eras Tour shows.

Most recently, the duo vacationed together in the Bahamas, where they were spotted enjoying the tropical weather while smooching in the water.

