Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Nearly Pops Out of Her Sports Bra During Intense Workout: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole definitely stole the spotlight at the gym! The model and fitness influencer, known for her past relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, shared a fiery workout clip where she powered through a tough round of hanging leg raises while wearing a tiny white sports bra and lavender leggings that show off her enviable abs.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram Kayla Nicole shared an intense workout video online.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole looked so ripped mid-set that she even poked fun at herself, writing, “First of all, a moment of silence for my abs……😮‍💨.” She followed it with another video, taking a mirror selfie for a closer look at her figure and captioning the clip, “ABS AND LEG DAY.”

Article continues below advertisement

Her fitness flex comes just days after she caught heat for saying she wants to compete on Dancing With the Stars. During the November 25 episode of the “Boyfriend Material” podcast, host Harry Jowsey asked what shows she’d consider joining. “Dancing With the Stars,” she declared. “You see how quick I answered that? I’ve been thinking about it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram The YouTuber's outfit showed off her toned abs.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole has been pulled into several controversies in recent months. Earlier in November, old offensive tweets resurfaced online — including a racist comment she made years ago about Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant. "Sum1 explain to me why kobe thirsty wife think she can b [sic] in front of all the players!? Sit yo no green card havin azz down. #thaafuuuuhh," she wrote in the now-deleted post.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram The actress said she wants to join 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Article continues below advertisement

After the tweet went viral, Nicole issued a public apology on November 2. "I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for the hurtful tweets I posted so many years ago," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Seeing them resurface last week has been incredibly difficult, and reading them now, I'm ashamed that I ever thought or spoke that way."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kayla Nicole dated NFL star Travis Kelce from 2017 to 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

"The woman I am today would never use those words or express those kinds of views. Over the years, I've seen firsthand how cruel and harmful online hate can be, and I would never want to add to that world of pain in any form. I have since deleted those tweets and my X account entirely, because I refuse to keep that energy alive or contribute to a cycle of hate," she continued.