Will Taylor Swift Be Sitting With Travis Kelce's Mom Donna at the Super Bowl?
It looks like Travis Kelce will have supporters in every corner of the stadium when he takes the field with the Kansas City Chiefs for the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.
In the past, the athlete's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, has been seen in a box suite cheering on his team alongside his mom, Donna Kelce, and several of his other loved ones, but the matriarch thinks that for the big game in Las Vegas, she'll be with regular fans in the crowd.
"Well, you can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multi-million dollars. So I have a feeling I’m not in a box, I have a feeling I’m in the stands," she chuckled during her Wednesday, February 7, appearance on Today. "As far as I know I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl."
When the co-anchors said they think she will end up in a box alongside the Grammy winner, 34, she replied, "Who knows."
Elsewhere in her chat, the mom-of-two, 71, was asked if there was any significance to her new Facebook header photo, which now features Travis, 34, his girlfriend and others celebrating the Chiefs' AFC victory last month.
"That was a picture where all of us were so excited that were in the suite and we were so excited that they made it to the Super Bowl that we just took a shot of everybody that was there, so it wasn’t anything calculated or anything like that. It just was everybody that was supporting my son, and I was so happy to put that picture on Facebook, yes."
Donna also admitted she does "have a few" selfies with Taylor.
The ladies have been spotted side by side on several occasions, as the "Karma" vocalist has attended 12 of Travis' NFL games this season.
It's unclear where the tight end's dad, Ed Kelce, will sit at the game, though he too has stood next to Taylor. The patriarch clearly approves of the romance, as he called the blonde beauty a "very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman" in a 2023 interview.
Ed — who is now divorced from Donna but maintains a good relationship with her — also emphasized how "genuine" and humble Taylor is.
"I'll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her," he recalled. "We're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can."
"I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo," he quipped. "She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot."