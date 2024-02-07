Will Taylor Swift Be Sitting With Travis Kelce's Mom Donna at the Super Bowl?

It looks like Travis Kelce will have supporters in every corner of the stadium when he takes the field with the Kansas City Chiefs for the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.

In the past, the athlete's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, has been seen in a box suite cheering on his team alongside his mom, Donna Kelce, and several of his other loved ones, but the matriarch thinks that for the big game in Las Vegas, she'll be with regular fans in the crowd.