Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce See 'Marriage in Their Future,' But They're 'Not Rushing It'

taylor trav
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 4 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Are they “...Ready for It?”

According to a source, Travis Kelce may be popping the question to Taylor Swift in 2024.

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started publicly dating in September 2023.

“The way Travis is open with his friends, family and fans about his relationship makes Taylor feel secure,” they said of the romance, which became public in September 2023. “She feels like she can be away from him and not worry about him doing anything sketchy behind her back. She trusts him; he makes her feel safe and normal.”

The pair was most recently spotted smooching on the football field after the Chiefs beat the Ravens on Sunday, January 28, but despite there many extravagant public appearances together, the insider spilled it’s the little things that make Swift most happy.

“When they go out with his friends in Kansas City, she feels like she can be a regular girlfriend. They can hang out and drink cocktails and kiss out in the open — all the things she’s always wanted to do,” the source explained.

taylor travis
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have met each other's families.

The couple also has mutual respect for their extremely successful careers, as the Grammy winner has been present for many of Kelce’s games while the athlete traveled all the way to Argentina this fall to catch Swift’s Eras Tour.

“Since both are at the top of their professions, they understand the dedication the other person has to their work,” the insider shared. “They don’t have to explain anything to each other because they just get it. They can give each other space without any jealousy or hard feelings.”

According to the source, after rumors swirled that Kelce proposed to Swift over the holidays, the pop star supposedly cleared things up with a text to a friend.

“No proposal — yet,” the insider said of Swift’s message, though the source added the pair “definitely do see marriage in their future.”

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift will be continuing her Eras Tour in February 2024.

Taylor Swift
“They’re just not rushing it. Taylor and Travis are simply looking forward to a bit of alone time once his season ends — but they both think they’ll have happy news to share later this year, for sure,” they concluded.

As OK! previously reported, another insider spilled about how well the blonde beauty fits in with Kelce’s clan following his big AFC championship win.

travis kelce
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce's team is heading to the Super Bowl.

"It’s obvious, isn’t it? They’re genuinely happy together," the source gushed of the lovers. "She’s there to support him and cheer him on, and she’s fit in seamlessly with everyone he loves."

"They don't see her as 'Taylor Swift' the superstar," the insider noted.

Source: OK!
"It was the best night ever," the confidant raved of Sunday's celebration, adding, "[the] whole family was so, so excited and riding a high. Their phones were blowing up all night with congrats. The energy on the field was just insane."

Life & Style reported on Swift and Kelce's future together.

