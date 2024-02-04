Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce See 'Marriage in Their Future,' But They're 'Not Rushing It'

The pair was most recently spotted smooching on the football field after the Chiefs beat the Ravens on Sunday, January 28, but despite there many extravagant public appearances together, the insider spilled it’s the little things that make Swift most happy.

“When they go out with his friends in Kansas City, she feels like she can be a regular girlfriend. They can hang out and drink cocktails and kiss out in the open — all the things she’s always wanted to do,” the source explained.