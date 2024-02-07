Travis Kelce Asked About Proposing to Girlfriend Taylor Swift as Rumors Swirl
Though Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce haven't been together too long, people are curious to know if the two are end game. So much so, a reporter asked the football star, 34, if he'll be getting down on one knee in the future.
“Is there going to be another ring besides the Super Bowl ring if you win this thing on Sunday?” they asked Kelce at a press conference this week.
“I’m focused on getting this ring, and that’s all that my mind’s focused on right now,” Kelce responded.
Elsewhere in chat, the athlete was asked a slew of questions about the blonde beauty, 34, who recently won two Grammys.
“She’s unbelievable, she’s rewriting the history books herself,” Kelce said of her making history at the awards show on Sunday, February 4.
“I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring some hardware, too," he added, referring to a Super Bowl win.
Though some football fans don't love seeing Swift at the games, the Chiefs star is happy sports and music have collided due to their budding relationship.
“Taylor has an unbelievable fan base that follows her and supports her throughout her life, and it’s been fun to gather the Swifties and the Chiefs Kingdom and open them to the football world and sports world and it’s been cool to just experience that," he noted.
Additionally, the "Cruel Summer" songstress, who performed her first show of 2024 in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, February 7, shared amazing news with her fanbase at the Grammys, revealing she's been secretly working on an album for the past two years — and fortunately, Kelce has been able to be along for the ride.
"I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable. I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops," the Super Bowl champion gushed about Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which drops on April 19.
As OK! previously reported, the pair, who started dating in the summer of 2023, have been supporting one another over the past few months, and it seems like their relationship is meant to be.
"He always makes her feel special and appreciated and plans romantic nights together,” said a source of their romance. “The way Travis is open with his friends, family and fans about his relationship makes Taylor feel secure. She feels like she can be away from him and not worry about him doing anything sketchy behind her back. She trusts him; he makes her feel safe.”
“Since both are at the top of their professions, they understand the dedication the other person has to their work,” the insider added. “They don’t have to explain anything to each other because they just get it. They can give each other space without any jealousy or hard feelings.”