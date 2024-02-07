Travis Kelce Asked About Proposing to Girlfriend Taylor Swift as Rumors Swirl

Though Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce haven't been together too long, people are curious to know if the two are end game. So much so, a reporter asked the football star, 34, if he'll be getting down on one knee in the future.

The pair started dating in the summer of 2023.

“Is there going to be another ring besides the Super Bowl ring if you win this thing on Sunday?” they asked Kelce at a press conference this week.

“I’m focused on getting this ring, and that’s all that my mind’s focused on right now,” Kelce responded.